A Kansas man allegedly sent death threats to Trump on Facebook.

An anonymous tip prompted a federal investigation.

Prosecutors warn that threats of political violence are not protected speech.

A Kansas man was arrested for allegedly threatening Trump. Federal authorities arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly posted messages on social media threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

The suspect, identified as Jaden J. Read, allegedly published several comments about Trump’s scheduled visit to the Wichita area of Kansas. In one post, he claimed to have ammunition and expressed his intention to attack the president.

According to the EFE news agency, federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint after an anonymous tip alerted investigators to the threatening comments posted on Facebook.

What Did the Kansas Man Threatening Trump Post?

🚨 BREAKING: A Kansas man has been ARRESTED by federal authorities for threatening to KlLL PRESIDENT TRUMP at his rally TONIGHT Jaden J. Read, 24, PUBLICLY posted on FB saying he would take Trump out himself with his 308. These people are SICK. Make an example out of him. https://t.co/Bb2ioSfeHs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 19, 2026

The investigation began after authorities received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about comments Read allegedly posted in response to a Facebook article by local television station KAKE News.

The article concerned Trump’s upcoming visit to the Wichita area for a campaign rally scheduled for October 19.

«Let’s shoot Trump, honestly, where’s our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life,» Read allegedly wrote, according to the Department of Justice.

In another comment, Read claimed to have .308- and .305-caliber ammunition and used an offensive term to refer to the president while allegedly threatening to kill him.