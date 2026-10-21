Kansas Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump Before Rally
Posted on 10/21/26 at 16:15
- A Kansas man allegedly sent death threats to Trump on Facebook.
- An anonymous tip prompted a federal investigation.
- Prosecutors warn that threats of political violence are not protected speech.
A Kansas man was arrested for allegedly threatening Trump. Federal authorities arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly posted messages on social media threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.
The suspect, identified as Jaden J. Read, allegedly published several comments about Trump’s scheduled visit to the Wichita area of Kansas. In one post, he claimed to have ammunition and expressed his intention to attack the president.
According to the EFE news agency, federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint after an anonymous tip alerted investigators to the threatening comments posted on Facebook.
What Did the Kansas Man Threatening Trump Post?
🚨 BREAKING: A Kansas man has been ARRESTED by federal authorities for threatening to KlLL PRESIDENT TRUMP at his rally TONIGHT
Jaden J. Read, 24, PUBLICLY posted on FB saying he would take Trump out himself with his 308.
These people are SICK. Make an example out of him. https://t.co/Bb2ioSfeHs
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 19, 2026
The investigation began after authorities received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about comments Read allegedly posted in response to a Facebook article by local television station KAKE News.
The article concerned Trump’s upcoming visit to the Wichita area for a campaign rally scheduled for October 19.
«Let’s shoot Trump, honestly, where’s our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life,» Read allegedly wrote, according to the Department of Justice.
In another comment, Read claimed to have .308- and .305-caliber ammunition and used an offensive term to refer to the president while allegedly threatening to kill him.
Additional Threats Allegedly Made Ahead of Trump’s Kansas Rally
A Kansas man has been ARRESTED after threatening to assassinate President Trump ahead of TONIGHT’S RALLY
He vowed to «Kirk» Trump…
Jaden J. Read of Clearwater reportedly posted: «IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn’t help him.» 🤯
«Let’s sho-t Trump honestly, where’s our sho-ter?» he posted, per the Daily Mail
The Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals had him in custody two days before the rally!
— Trumpusa1 (@Trumpusa1A1) October 20, 2026
Authorities also identified two additional allegedly threatening comments posted in response to an article by KWCH 12 News about the president’s visit.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Read allegedly claimed that he would personally shoot Trump and said he knew where the president was scheduled to speak.
He also allegedly claimed to have mapped out rooftops near the event and suggested that no one would be able to protect the president.
Investigators included these comments among the alleged threats that formed the basis of the criminal complaint filed against the Kansas resident.
U.S. Attorney Warns That Political Threats Are Not Protected Speech
U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser warned that political violence and threats of political violence would not be tolerated by federal authorities.
He also emphasized that the First Amendment protects «robust disagreement,» but that people must remain within the boundaries of constitutionally protected speech.
His remarks highlight the legal distinction between expressing political opinions, including strong criticism of public officials, and making unlawful threats against them.
The information provided by EFE does not specify whether Read has retained legal counsel or provide a date for his next court appearance.
Previous Security Incidents Involving Donald Trump
URGENTE: Un hombre de Kansas ha sido DETENIDO por autoridades federales por amenazar con MATAR al PRESIDENTE TRUMP en su mitin anoche en Kansas City. Jaden J. Read, de 24 años, PUBLICÓ en FB diciendo que él mismo sacaría a Trump con su 308.
https://t.co/XjTxdGg3Pt
— Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) October 20, 2026
The case follows several security incidents involving the president, including attacks and suspected assassination attempts in recent years.
In July 2024, Trump suffered an injury to his right ear when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
In September of that year, a Secret Service agent spotted an armed man near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
EFE also reported an incident on April 25, 2026, when an armed man allegedly attempted to cross a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel.
The hotel was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to the news agency.
For now, Jaden J. Read faces a federal criminal complaint over the alleged threats made in his social media posts. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty through the judicial process.