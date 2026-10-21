The price of regular gasoline dropped for the fourth consecutive week in the United States: the national average was $4.284 per gallon on Monday, October 19, 4.7 cents less than the previous week. In contrast, diesel rose nearly 10 cents to $6.276. The data comes from the weekly update of the Energy Information Administration (EIA), published on October 20, 2026.

Why it matters: diesel fuels cargo and delivery trucks, so its price is a closely watched figure in the transportation sector. The EIA's prices include all taxes.

Gasoline: fourth week of declines

The average price fell from $4.331 on October 12. The last five weekly readings were $4.478 (September 21), $4.465 (September 28), $4.354 (October 5), $4.331 (October 12), and $4.284 (October 19), meaning a total drop of 19.4 cents since September 21. This is the lowest price since September 7 ($4.157). Nonetheless, the gallon costs $1.265 more than it did a year ago.

Diesel prices rise again

Diesel averaged $6.276 per gallon, 9.7 cents more than the previous week's $6.179. This is the first increase after three weeks of declines and the largest weekly rise since September 21. It costs $2.656 more than it did a year ago. By region:

West Coast: $7.394 (+15.4 cents)

California: $8.242 (+15.1)

Midwest: $6.352 (+9.3)

Gulf Coast: $5.903 (+9.4)

East Coast: $5.984 (+7.6)

How prices are in your area

Regular gasoline on October 19, with the weekly change in cents: