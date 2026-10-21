Gasoline Prices Drop for Fourth Week, but Diesel Rises Nearly 10 Cents
Posted on 10/21/26 at 12:00
The price of regular gasoline dropped for the fourth consecutive week in the United States: the national average was $4.284 per gallon on Monday, October 19, 4.7 cents less than the previous week. In contrast, diesel rose nearly 10 cents to $6.276. The data comes from the weekly update of the Energy Information Administration (EIA), published on October 20, 2026.
Why it matters: diesel fuels cargo and delivery trucks, so its price is a closely watched figure in the transportation sector. The EIA's prices include all taxes.
Gasoline: fourth week of declines
The average price fell from $4.331 on October 12. The last five weekly readings were $4.478 (September 21), $4.465 (September 28), $4.354 (October 5), $4.331 (October 12), and $4.284 (October 19), meaning a total drop of 19.4 cents since September 21. This is the lowest price since September 7 ($4.157). Nonetheless, the gallon costs $1.265 more than it did a year ago.
Diesel prices rise again
Diesel averaged $6.276 per gallon, 9.7 cents more than the previous week's $6.179. This is the first increase after three weeks of declines and the largest weekly rise since September 21. It costs $2.656 more than it did a year ago. By region:
- West Coast: $7.394 (+15.4 cents)
- California: $8.242 (+15.1)
- Midwest: $6.352 (+9.3)
- Gulf Coast: $5.903 (+9.4)
- East Coast: $5.984 (+7.6)
How prices are in your area
Regular gasoline on October 19, with the weekly change in cents:
- California: $6.031 (-7.3)
- Texas: $3.704 (-7.5)
- Florida: $3.981 (-0.1)
- New York (state): $4.313 (-4.0)
- Ohio: $4.049 (+17.9)
- Colorado: $4.274 (+9.9)
- Los Angeles: $6.021 (-6.1)
- Houston: $3.710 (-5.2)
- Miami: $4.079 (+0.8)
- New York City: $4.249 (-6.5)
- Chicago: $4.705 (+1.0)
- San Francisco: $6.001 (-15.3)
By region, the Gulf Coast has the cheapest gasoline ($3.784) and the West Coast the most expensive ($5.557).
What you can do
These are general tips for spending less on fuel:
- Compare prices at nearby stations before filling up.
- Check your tire pressure regularly.
- Combine errands into a single trip.
- Avoid filling up in a hurry at the first station you find.
The EIA publishes prices every week; the next update will be on October 27, 2026.