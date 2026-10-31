A Mexican widow wins a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a US insurer.

The insurance company had refused to pay a $350,000 life insurance policy.

The family endured six years of financial hardship.

A Mexican widow and her 10 children have secured a court verdict worth more than $11 million against a US insurance company that refused to pay her husband’s life insurance claim following his death from COVID-19 in 2020.

The beneficiary, Vaneza Ramos, lives in Omaha, Nebraska, where she spent six years facing financial difficulties while raising her children and struggling to keep the family businesses operating, according to a report by the EFE news agency.

The verdict, issued October 16 and made public this week, found that Farmers Insurance had acted in bad faith by refusing to pay a $350,000 life insurance claim.

A jury awarded the family an additional $11.3 million in damages, although Ramos had not yet received the money when the verdict was publicly reported.

Her Husband Died 20 Days After Their Youngest Child Was Born

José Gaytán, originally from Coahuila, Mexico, died from COVID-19 on May 31, 2020, just 20 days after the birth of the youngest of the couple’s 10 children.

Before his death, Gaytán had purchased a $350,000 life insurance policy from Farmers Insurance to provide financial security for his family.

However, the insurer denied the claim, arguing that Gaytán had failed to disclose his history of heart problems when applying for coverage.

The denial left Ramos without the financial protection provided by the policy at a time when she was responsible for raising her children and managing the family’s financial obligations.