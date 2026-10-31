Mexican Widow Wins $11.3 Million Lawsuit Against Farmers Insurance
Posted on 10/30/26 at 22:00
- A Mexican widow wins a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a US insurer.
- The insurance company had refused to pay a $350,000 life insurance policy.
- The family endured six years of financial hardship.
A Mexican widow and her 10 children have secured a court verdict worth more than $11 million against a US insurance company that refused to pay her husband’s life insurance claim following his death from COVID-19 in 2020.
The beneficiary, Vaneza Ramos, lives in Omaha, Nebraska, where she spent six years facing financial difficulties while raising her children and struggling to keep the family businesses operating, according to a report by the EFE news agency.
The verdict, issued October 16 and made public this week, found that Farmers Insurance had acted in bad faith by refusing to pay a $350,000 life insurance claim.
A jury awarded the family an additional $11.3 million in damages, although Ramos had not yet received the money when the verdict was publicly reported.
Her Husband Died 20 Days After Their Youngest Child Was Born
José Gaytán, originally from Coahuila, Mexico, died from COVID-19 on May 31, 2020, just 20 days after the birth of the youngest of the couple’s 10 children.
Before his death, Gaytán had purchased a $350,000 life insurance policy from Farmers Insurance to provide financial security for his family.
However, the insurer denied the claim, arguing that Gaytán had failed to disclose his history of heart problems when applying for coverage.
The denial left Ramos without the financial protection provided by the policy at a time when she was responsible for raising her children and managing the family’s financial obligations.
Mexican Widow Wins $11.3 Million Lawsuit After Years of Financial Hardship
The family opened an ice cream shop called La Michoacana in South Omaha in 2008 and later established a second business.
After Gaytán’s death, Ramos took over the management of both businesses while dealing with debts and struggling to meet her financial obligations.
During that period, the family also lost one of its vehicles, according to EFE, citing reports from local media.
One of the older children even postponed personal plans to help keep the businesses running and contribute to the family’s financial support.
Why Farmers Insurance Was Ordered to Pay $11.3 Million
Ramos sued Farmers Insurance in 2022 after the company refused to pay the life insurance benefit her husband had purchased.
In March 2026, a jury ruled in the widow’s favor and awarded her the $350,000 value of the policy.
A second jury subsequently found that Farmers Insurance had acted in bad faith and awarded Ramos an additional $11.3 million in damages.
The family’s attorney, Ross Pesek, said the outcome demonstrates that individuals can obtain justice even when challenging large corporations.
Mexican Widow Still Awaits Insurance Payout
Despite the favorable verdict, Ramos had not received the damages at the time the story was published, according to EFE.
It also remained unclear whether Farmers Insurance would appeal the decision, leaving the final financial outcome of the lawsuit unresolved.
The case marks a significant legal victory for José Gaytán’s family after years of financial hardship following his death and the insurer’s refusal to pay the life insurance claim.