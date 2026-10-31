Temporary jobs can accrue hours.

Additional income can modify benefits.

Some individuals qualify for exemptions.

A holiday job can help certain SNAP beneficiaries in Oregon meet the labor requirements to keep their food assistance.

However, working more also changes household income, a factor that can alter the calculation of benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) released this guidance on October 28, ahead of seasonal hiring.

This notice applies to the state agency, distinct from the federal Department of Homeland Security, which shares the DHS acronym.

SNAP Requirements: Who the 80-Hour Rule Applies To

With people getting new jobs for the coming holiday season – like working at a haunted house or tree farm – or picking up more hours for the holidays, the Oregon DHS says people should check their eligibility for SNAP benefits. https://t.co/lKcZhqgnSv — KATU News (@KATUNews) October 28, 2026



The rules require certain adults aged 18 to 64 to complete at least 80 hours of work or authorized activities per month.

The obligation generally applies to those who do not have a child under 14 in their SNAP case and do not have an exemption.

Therefore, being of a certain age does not automatically mean being subject to the requirement: personal circumstances also matter.

Without compliance or an exemption, the general rule limits assistance to three months within three years.