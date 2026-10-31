SNAP in Oregon: A Holiday Job Can Help You Keep Food Assistance
Posted on 10/31/26 at 15:06
- Temporary jobs can accrue hours.
- Additional income can modify benefits.
- Some individuals qualify for exemptions.
A holiday job can help certain SNAP beneficiaries in Oregon meet the labor requirements to keep their food assistance.
However, working more also changes household income, a factor that can alter the calculation of benefits.
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) released this guidance on October 28, ahead of seasonal hiring.
This notice applies to the state agency, distinct from the federal Department of Homeland Security, which shares the DHS acronym.
SNAP Requirements: Who the 80-Hour Rule Applies To
With people getting new jobs for the coming holiday season – like working at a haunted house or tree farm – or picking up more hours for the holidays, the Oregon DHS says people should check their eligibility for SNAP benefits. https://t.co/lKcZhqgnSv
— KATU News (@KATUNews) October 28, 2026
The rules require certain adults aged 18 to 64 to complete at least 80 hours of work or authorized activities per month.
The obligation generally applies to those who do not have a child under 14 in their SNAP case and do not have an exemption.
Therefore, being of a certain age does not automatically mean being subject to the requirement: personal circumstances also matter.
Without compliance or an exemption, the general rule limits assistance to three months within three years.
What Jobs and Activities Can Count Toward SNAP
Temporary positions in retail, restaurants, warehouses, and holiday businesses can help meet the required hours.
Self-employment, volunteering, and certain employment and training programs can also count.
It is possible to combine authorized activities to reach the monthly minimum, depending on the conditions of the case.
To verify the activity, ODHS accepts documents such as pay stubs or signed letters specifying the hours worked.
More Income Can Modify Food Benefits
Meeting the labor hours and keeping the same SNAP amount are different issues: additional income must also be evaluated.
Those who start another job or accumulate extra hours should check whether they need to report these changes in line with their obligations.
Jessica Amaya Hoffman, interim director of the Oregon Eligibility Alliance, recommended contacting ODHS to review each situation.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Dolores Huerta, Latina pioneer of the farmworker movement in the US, dies at 96
People who lost assistance for failing to meet the labor rules could regain it, though they may need to submit another application and verify their eligibility.
How to Consult Exemptions and Apply for Help in Oregon
Before assuming they need to work more, beneficiaries can request a review of potential exemptions for health, pregnancy, or caregiving responsibilities.
The ODHS ABAWD team is available at 833-947-1694 and has interpreters to guide individuals on requirements and documentation.
Applications and updates can be made at benefits.oregon.gov and at local ODHS offices.
Keeping the address up to date and reviewing notifications help individuals identify deadlines and provide the necessary information to maintain assistance.
SOURCE: KATU