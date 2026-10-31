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SNAP in Oregon: A Holiday Job Can Help You Keep Food Assistance
Working a holiday job can help certain Oregon SNAP recipients meet labor requirements and keep their food assistance benefits.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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SNAP, Oregón, ODHS MundoNOW
Foto SNAP en Oregón: cómo influye un empleo navideño en tu ayuda FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on 10/31/26 at 15:06

  • Temporary jobs can accrue hours.
  • Additional income can modify benefits.
  • Some individuals qualify for exemptions.

A holiday job can help certain SNAP beneficiaries in Oregon meet the labor requirements to keep their food assistance.

However, working more also changes household income, a factor that can alter the calculation of benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) released this guidance on October 28, ahead of seasonal hiring.

This notice applies to the state agency, distinct from the federal Department of Homeland Security, which shares the DHS acronym.

SNAP Requirements: Who the 80-Hour Rule Applies To


The rules require certain adults aged 18 to 64 to complete at least 80 hours of work or authorized activities per month.

The obligation generally applies to those who do not have a child under 14 in their SNAP case and do not have an exemption.

Therefore, being of a certain age does not automatically mean being subject to the requirement: personal circumstances also matter.

Without compliance or an exemption, the general rule limits assistance to three months within three years.

What Jobs and Activities Can Count Toward SNAP

SNAP, Oregon, ODHS MundoNOW
SNAP in Oregon: how a holiday job affects your food assistance PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Temporary positions in retail, restaurants, warehouses, and holiday businesses can help meet the required hours.

Self-employment, volunteering, and certain employment and training programs can also count.

It is possible to combine authorized activities to reach the monthly minimum, depending on the conditions of the case.

To verify the activity, ODHS accepts documents such as pay stubs or signed letters specifying the hours worked.

More Income Can Modify Food Benefits

Meeting the labor hours and keeping the same SNAP amount are different issues: additional income must also be evaluated.

Those who start another job or accumulate extra hours should check whether they need to report these changes in line with their obligations.

Jessica Amaya Hoffman, interim director of the Oregon Eligibility Alliance, recommended contacting ODHS to review each situation.

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People who lost assistance for failing to meet the labor rules could regain it, though they may need to submit another application and verify their eligibility.

How to Consult Exemptions and Apply for Help in Oregon

Before assuming they need to work more, beneficiaries can request a review of potential exemptions for health, pregnancy, or caregiving responsibilities.

The ODHS ABAWD team is available at 833-947-1694 and has interpreters to guide individuals on requirements and documentation.

Applications and updates can be made at benefits.oregon.gov and at local ODHS offices.

Keeping the address up to date and reviewing notifications help individuals identify deadlines and provide the necessary information to maintain assistance.

SOURCE: KATU

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