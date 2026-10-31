Halloween in New Jersey Sparks Controversy: Haunted House Attracts Thousands, But Faces Complaints and Vandalism
Posted on 10/31/26 at 16:00
A spectacular Halloween decoration in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has become a subject of controversy after attracting thousands of visitors and prompting complaints from the neighborhood.
For over 20 years, James Joanow has transformed his home into a terror attraction that receives families during the two weeks leading up to Halloween.
However, this year's celebration was marred by noise complaints and an incident in which one of his vehicle's tires was punctured.
The homeowner claims that someone placed nails at his home's entrance, while authorities received several anonymous complaints related to the display.
Haunted House in New Jersey Faces Complaints
For more than 20 years, a Halloween display at a home in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has drawn thousands of visitors in the two weeks leading up to Halloween.
But not everyone is a fan.
https://t.co/oOYLKG7mg9
— ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2026
The attraction includes animated figures, terror scenes, and themed corridors that run through the side yard and the back of the property.
Joanow sets up the display with friends and volunteers, who begin preparations in late July to receive visitors in October.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: What lurks among the trees? The creatures of America that fuel our curiosity
One of the most popular spaces is a recreation of the catacombs, designed to surprise those seeking a different experience during the celebration.
The homeowner maintains that the display has become a community tradition, although he acknowledges that not all residents enjoy the spectacle.
Nails and Complaints: The Controversy Behind Halloween
A home in Bloomfield, New Jersey that’s decked out for Halloween is drawing crowds and complaints from neighbors. Toni Yates reports. https://t.co/DDstkUHoHT
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 28, 2026
The situation escalated when Joanow discovered that his car had driven over nails placed at his home's entrance.
According to his account, the incident punctured a tire. So far, the person responsible has not been publicly identified.
Additionally, the organizer claimed that police officers visited the site after receiving about a dozen anonymous complaints.
The complaints would mainly concern the noise from the installations and the number of people circulating in the area.
What Time Does the Halloween House Operate?
Joanow explained that he keeps the display on between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., a schedule he considers allowed by local ordinances.
He also highlighted that the police officers who visited his property acted respectfully and conveyed some neighbors' concerns.
Despite the differences, the homeowner claims he has tried to address the annoyances without canceling a tradition that has continued for over two decades.
The display will remain open until October 31 and will begin to be dismantled that same night, after the last visitors arrive.
What Should Visitors to the Halloween House in Bloomfield Know?
– Why it matters: Popular celebrations can generate conflicts between visitors and residents due to noise and people circulation.
– The fact: The attraction has been operating for over 20 years and receives thousands of visitors.
– The process: The police attended to anonymous complaints, while the homeowner claims to respect the allowed schedules.
– What they can do: Attendees can respect neighboring properties, avoid blocking access, and keep the noise down.
The controversy also highlights the difficulties of organizing crowded attractions in residential areas, even when they are part of local traditions.
Sources: ABC News