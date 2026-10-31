A spectacular Halloween decoration in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has become a subject of controversy after attracting thousands of visitors and prompting complaints from the neighborhood.

For over 20 years, James Joanow has transformed his home into a terror attraction that receives families during the two weeks leading up to Halloween.

However, this year's celebration was marred by noise complaints and an incident in which one of his vehicle's tires was punctured.

The homeowner claims that someone placed nails at his home's entrance, while authorities received several anonymous complaints related to the display.

Haunted House in New Jersey Faces Complaints

For more than 20 years, a Halloween display at a home in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has drawn thousands of visitors in the two weeks leading up to Halloween. But not everyone is a fan.

https://t.co/oOYLKG7mg9 — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2026

The attraction includes animated figures, terror scenes, and themed corridors that run through the side yard and the back of the property.

Joanow sets up the display with friends and volunteers, who begin preparations in late July to receive visitors in October.