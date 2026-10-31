Death of Mexican Man at Hands of ICE Shakes Houston: Memorial Filled with Symbolic Votes
Posted on 10/31/26 at 14:02
The memory of a Mexican worker who died after being shot by an ICE agent has become a symbol of electoral participation in Houston, Texas.
According to a report by The Washington Post on Friday, October 30, hundreds of voters have placed «I Voted» stickers at the memorial of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.
The tribute is located in Magnolia Park, a neighborhood in east Houston, where family and neighbors remember the 52-year-old Mexican man who died on July 7.
The mobilization comes ahead of the November 3 elections, when Texas will choose its next federal senator in a contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.
Why it matters: The tribute connects the death of a Mexican immigrant during an ICE operation with the electoral participation of the Latino community.
Who was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo?
🇺🇸🗳️ Hundreds of stickers with the legend «I Voted» cover the sidewalk in Houston (Texas) where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican worker, died after being shot by an ICE agent during a migration operation on July 7.
https://t.co/PfC1rkFzOS
— Canal 44 (@CANAL44TV) October 31, 2026
Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a father of three, worked in construction, and had lived in the United States for almost 35 years.
On July 7, he was driving a work truck when an ICE agent shot at the vehicle, causing fatal injuries.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that the agent acted in self-defense because Salgado Araujo allegedly tried to ram an official vehicle.
However, a coworker and the family’s lawyers questioned this explanation, resulting in conflicting versions of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Mexican man’s memorial in Houston gathers hundreds of electoral stickers
During Houston’s early voting period, Ronaldo Salgado left an “I Voted” sticker at the roadside memorial for his father, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was killed by an ICE agent in Houston. The memorial has become a gathering place for community members honoring his memory, with hundreds of voters adding their own “I Voted” stickers. Together, the tributes link civic participation with remembrance and calls for justice. https://t.co/3ASwWryL1u
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 28, 2026
Since early voting began on October 19, residents have begun placing electoral stickers alongside photographs and belongings of the worker.
The memorial includes marigold flowers, candles, rosaries, images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and memorabilia from his favorite Mexican soccer team.
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The initiative has turned the sidewalk on Canal Street into a space where neighbors express their grief and leave symbolic proof of their electoral participation.
Harris County Commissioner Adrián García told The Post that early voting includes Latinos who are voting for the first time or usually participate little.
Texas elections: Paxton and Talarico compete for a key seat
The mobilization coincides with a US Senate race in a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988.
A CNN and SSRS poll published this week shows 49% support for James Talarico versus 43% for Ken Paxton.
Another Fox News poll shows a tie, with 49% for each candidate, reflecting differences between available measurements before the election.
Both polls show a tight competition, although their results do not allow anticipation of the electoral outcome on November 3.
What can Latino voters do before November 3?
– The fact: Hundreds of stickers cover the memorial.
– The process: Texas holds elections on November 3.
– What they can do: Check requirements and voting centers.
US citizens eligible to vote can check their voter registration and voting locations through the Texas election authorities.
What’s next: Houston will go to the polls with the memory of Salgado Araujo present in Magnolia Park, while the debate over his death during the migration operation continues.
Source: Efe