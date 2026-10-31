The memory of a Mexican worker who died after being shot by an ICE agent has become a symbol of electoral participation in Houston, Texas.

According to a report by The Washington Post on Friday, October 30, hundreds of voters have placed «I Voted» stickers at the memorial of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

The tribute is located in Magnolia Park, a neighborhood in east Houston, where family and neighbors remember the 52-year-old Mexican man who died on July 7.

The mobilization comes ahead of the November 3 elections, when Texas will choose its next federal senator in a contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.

Why it matters: The tribute connects the death of a Mexican immigrant during an ICE operation with the electoral participation of the Latino community.

Who was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo?

🇺🇸🗳️ Hundreds of stickers with the legend «I Voted» cover the sidewalk in Houston (Texas) where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican worker, died after being shot by an ICE agent during a migration operation on July 7.

https://t.co/PfC1rkFzOS — Canal 44 (@CANAL44TV) October 31, 2026

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a father of three, worked in construction, and had lived in the United States for almost 35 years.

On July 7, he was driving a work truck when an ICE agent shot at the vehicle, causing fatal injuries.