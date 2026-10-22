California Alert: Two Teen Girls Arrested for Alleged School Attack Plot
Posted on 10/22/26 at 12:15
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested in Southern California, accused of organizing a possible mass shooting at a high school. The investigation began after the FBI detected suspicious conversations on social media and notified local authorities. Authorities claim that the minors had been researching school attacks for months and discussing possible ways to obtain guns.
FBI Uncovers Alleged School Shooting Threat in California
Two teen girls busted in horrific plot to carry out shooting at Riverside County high school https://t.co/LsEGl6WJWT https://t.co/IvJ3M41pBh
— California Post (@californiapost) October 21, 2026
The FBI alerted the Corona Police Department on October 6 about a possible threat against Corona High School. The warning arose after identifying digital conversations that, according to investigators, pointed to the preparation of an attack against students.
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The intervention of the authorities allowed an investigation to be initiated before any victims were registered or any act of violence was committed. Corona, located east of Los Angeles, became the center of an investigation involving federal and local authorities.
Two 15-Year-Old Girls Face Serious Charges
#BREAKINGNEWS: Two 15-year-old Riverside County students have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to carry out a school shooting at Corona High School, according to Corona police. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old female student who attends Corona High School. https://t.co/ZFnEh5capQ
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 21, 2026
The first arrest occurred after investigators analyzed information related to the conversations detected by the FBI. Subsequently, the authorities conducted home searches and examined electronic devices to identify other individuals allegedly involved. These actions led to the arrest of a second 15-year-old girl, a student at Norco High School, also in Southern California. Both girls remain in custody under charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while authorities continue to gather evidence about the alleged plot.
Investigation into Conversations about Guns and School Attacks
According to investigators, the girls had spent several months studying the backgrounds of school shootings that occurred in educational institutions. The examined conversations also included references to possible methods for obtaining guns and developing the attack against Corona High School.
However, the authorities have not publicly disclosed whether the minors had access to guns or had set a date to carry out the alleged plan. Their identities have also not been revealed, due to their status as minors, while the investigation into their possible motivations continues.
FBI Highlights Intervention that Prevented Possible Victims
FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted that collaboration with the Corona Police allowed intervention in a possible school threat. Patel noted that protecting minors is a federal priority and warned that threats against schools will receive a strong response.
The case also highlights the importance of investigating signs of violence spread through digital platforms before they pose an immediate danger. Although the charges are serious, both girls retain the presumption of innocence while their responsibility is determined through the corresponding judicial process.