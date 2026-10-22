Two 15-year-old girls were arrested in Southern California, accused of organizing a possible mass shooting at a high school. The investigation began after the FBI detected suspicious conversations on social media and notified local authorities. Authorities claim that the minors had been researching school attacks for months and discussing possible ways to obtain guns.

FBI Uncovers Alleged School Shooting Threat in California

Two teen girls busted in horrific plot to carry out shooting at Riverside County high school https://t.co/LsEGl6WJWT https://t.co/IvJ3M41pBh — California Post (@californiapost) October 21, 2026

The FBI alerted the Corona Police Department on October 6 about a possible threat against Corona High School. The warning arose after identifying digital conversations that, according to investigators, pointed to the preparation of an attack against students.

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The intervention of the authorities allowed an investigation to be initiated before any victims were registered or any act of violence was committed. Corona, located east of Los Angeles, became the center of an investigation involving federal and local authorities.