Shooting near Florida university leaves 12 injured, including 11-year-old
Posted on 10/25/26 at 13:14
A shooting near Florida A&M University in Tallahassee left 12 people injured, including several minors.
The attack occurred near Bragg Memorial Stadium, hours after a college football game.
Authorities are investigating whether a dispute between several individuals triggered the gunfire that caused tense moments near the campus.
Among the victims are an 11-year-old child and a university student, while one person remains in critical condition.
Shooting near Florida A&M leaves 12 injured
A shooting near Florida A&M University during homecoming weekend left 12 injured, including six children, according to police. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood reports.
https://t.co/BXBKiqBFkC https://t.co/A784mbjaxI
— ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2026
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell reported that the shooting may have started with a confrontation between two or three individuals.
However, investigators have not yet confirmed what triggered the dispute or whether those involved were related to the sporting event.
The preliminary balance indicates that one person is in critical condition, three have serious injuries, and eight others are stable.
The presence of minors among the injured increased concern for the safety of families in the area.
Florida A&M University confirms a student among the victims.
BREAKING: Police confirm at least 11 people shot near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. One person was injured fleeing the scene.
Among the victims are 6 adults and 6 children, police added. https://t.co/wnUhlJ088M
— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 25, 2026
Florida A&M University confirmed that it was aware of the incident registered on Perry Street, an area near its facilities.
The institution stated that the events occurred during the night of October 24 near the university campus.
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Meanwhile, Revell confirmed that at least one of the injured was a Florida A&M student, although he did not provide the student's identity.
It has also not been publicly established whether the victims participated in activities related to the game held hours before the attack.
Tallahassee police investigate origin of shooting.
BREAKING: At least 11 people, half of them juveniles, were shot in a mass shooting near Florida A&M University’s football stadium amid homecoming weekend. https://t.co/TUKd4HQ0Ng
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 25, 2026
The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation, while detectives and forensic specialists worked on gathering evidence.
Agents are examining the scene to reconstruct how the confrontation began and determine who participated directly in the gunfire.
As of the available information, authorities had not reported any arrests or publicly identified possible perpetrators of the attack.
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey lamented the incident and described the shooting as a deeply painful and disturbing tragedy.
What can families do after the shooting in Tallahassee?
The incident once again draws attention to security in the vicinity of university facilities during periods of high foot traffic.
Families with students at Florida A&M can consult the university's official channels for security updates.
Those with information related to the shooting can contact the Tallahassee Police Department and avoid spreading unverified versions.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack, while it remains pending to clarify the responsibility of those involved and the motive for the confrontation.
Sources: Efe, ABC News.