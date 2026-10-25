A shooting near Florida A&M University in Tallahassee left 12 people injured, including several minors.

The attack occurred near Bragg Memorial Stadium, hours after a college football game.

Authorities are investigating whether a dispute between several individuals triggered the gunfire that caused tense moments near the campus.

Among the victims are an 11-year-old child and a university student, while one person remains in critical condition.

Shooting near Florida A&M leaves 12 injured

A shooting near Florida A&M University during homecoming weekend left 12 injured, including six children, according to police. ABC News’ Morgan Norwood reports. https://t.co/BXBKiqBFkC https://t.co/A784mbjaxI — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2026

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell reported that the shooting may have started with a confrontation between two or three individuals.

However, investigators have not yet confirmed what triggered the dispute or whether those involved were related to the sporting event.

The preliminary balance indicates that one person is in critical condition, three have serious injuries, and eight others are stable.