Halloween Candy Sales Slump as Chocolate Prices Spook Consumers
Posted on 10/25/26 at 20:59
- Sales are falling ahead of Halloween.
- Small bags are gaining popularity among buyers.
- Expensive chocolate is pressuring family budgets.
Buying Halloween treats competes with essential expenses in the United States, where pricey chocolate is adding pressure on family budgets.
Candy sales fell 6.7% during the month ending October 17 compared to the same period in 2025,
The decline follows an 11.7% drop recorded in mid-September, a sign of weakness ahead of the celebration. apnews.com
However, these figures do not yet represent the final tally: last-minute purchases could alter the season’s outcome.
Chocolate Prices Pressure Family Budgets
Halloween candy sales are off to a slow start in the country, as consumers face high cost of living and elevated chocolate prices.
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Candy and gum prices accumulated a 44% increase over five years as of September, according to government data.
During the same period, food for home consumption rose 22.5%, approximately half the increase recorded by candies.
Chris Costagli, a NielsenIQ analyst, explained that expenses for fuel, housing, and food reduce the money available for these purchases.
The problem goes beyond the price of a bag: some families arrive at Halloween with less margin to finance a tradition they consider dispensable.
Small Bags Gain Ground Among Buyers
Small presentations were the only ones to register sales growth as of mid-October.
Large and extra-large bags suffered the greatest setbacks, as buyers limited how much they spent per supermarket visit.
Choosing a small package reduces the immediate payment, although it’s best to compare the price per ounce to determine which one offers the best value.
Defining how many pieces are needed also allows adjusting the purchase to the budget and avoiding excess that would increase expenses.
Cocoa Makes Chocolate Expensive, but Other Candies Aren’t Taking Off Either
The cocoa market is facing production problems due to climate conditions in West Africa, a region fundamental to global supply.
Fluctuations in this raw material help explain the pressure on chocolate, although lower consumption also affects other categories.
Gummies and popsicles averaged $6.08 per pound during the nine weeks ending October 17.
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That price was approximately 3% lower than the previous year, but the reduction did not produce a surge in sales.
Last-Minute Purchases Can Change the Outcome
Sally Lyons Wyatt, a Circana specialist, suggests that some consumers may be waiting until the days leading up to Halloween to stock up.
Her observation is based on a broader habit: making small, frequent purchases close to the time of consumption.
The National Confectioners Association maintains an optimistic perspective and argues that the period of greatest commercial activity is just beginning.
For now, the result is preliminary: the final tally will distinguish how much is due to delayed purchases and how much to a budget cut.
SOURCE: univision