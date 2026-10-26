Sales are falling ahead of Halloween.

Small bags are gaining popularity among buyers.

Expensive chocolate is pressuring family budgets.

Buying Halloween treats competes with essential expenses in the United States, where pricey chocolate is adding pressure on family budgets.

Candy sales fell 6.7% during the month ending October 17 compared to the same period in 2025,

The decline follows an 11.7% drop recorded in mid-September, a sign of weakness ahead of the celebration. apnews.com

However, these figures do not yet represent the final tally: last-minute purchases could alter the season’s outcome.

Chocolate Prices Pressure Family Budgets

Halloween candy sales are off to a slow start in the country, as consumers face high cost of living and elevated chocolate prices.

https://t.co/eMqgPZ3XPK — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 24, 2026



Candy and gum prices accumulated a 44% increase over five years as of September, according to government data.

During the same period, food for home consumption rose 22.5%, approximately half the increase recorded by candies.

Chris Costagli, a NielsenIQ analyst, explained that expenses for fuel, housing, and food reduce the money available for these purchases.

The problem goes beyond the price of a bag: some families arrive at Halloween with less margin to finance a tradition they consider dispensable.