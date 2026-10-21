California Man Accused of Murder After Blaming ICE for Wife’s Disappearance
Posted on 10/21/26 at 17:43
- Gurinder Gill claimed ICE agents had detained his missing wife.
- Burned human remains were identified as Jasmine Gill’s.
- Suspect faces murder charges and is being held without bail.
The Jasmine Gill murder case has led to her husband’s arrest. A 28-year-old California man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had detained her while she was checking the mail outside their home.
The victim was identified as Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old registered nurse originally from India. Her disappearance prompted an investigation that ultimately led authorities to identify her burned remains.
According to the EFE news agency, the suspect, Gurinder Gill, was going through a divorce and child custody dispute with his wife when authorities began investigating her disappearance.
Jasmine Gill Murder Case: Husband Claimed ICE Had Detained His Wife
AT-RISK MISSING PERSON
Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Jasmine Gill. Jasmine was last seen on the evening of 9/30/26 on foot near Headstock St and Allergretto Way in the Florin area.
Jasmine is 5’3” tall, approximately 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with red polka dots (matching top and bottoms).
Due to new information, she is considered At-Risk. Anyone who sees Jasmine or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 9, 2026
Jasmine Gill was last seen on September 30 at her home in Sacramento, California. Four days later, on October 4, her cousin reported her missing to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
During the initial investigation, detectives contacted Gurinder Gill to establish when he had last seen or spoken with his wife and gather information about her possible whereabouts.
Gurinder allegedly told investigators that federal immigration agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was outside their residence checking the mailbox.
However, investigators questioned his account after contacting ICE, which confirmed that no immigration enforcement operations had taken place at the couple’s residence.
Burned Remains Found in El Dorado County
A Sacramento man allegedly told detectives ICE agents arrested his missing wife when she went to get the mail. Authorities contacted ICE, which confirmed no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence.
Days before Gurinder Gill even made that claim, investigators in neighboring El Dorado County had already discovered burned and buried remains about 70 miles from the couple’s home. Those remains were later confirmed to belong to his wife, 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, an India-born registered nurse and mother of their 8-month-old child.
Gill, 28, is now charged with murder. The couple had been going through a divorce and child custody dispute when Jasmine vanished on Sept. 30. Her cousin reported her missing on Oct. 4. Deputies arrested Gurinder on Oct. 14 and executed search warrants at two homes associated with him. He is ineligible for bail.
Full story here https://t.co/jm72AA8H5u
— Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) October 20, 2026
As the investigation progressed, authorities focused on burned human remains discovered on October 1 in El Dorado County, California, approximately 70 miles from the couple’s home.
Forensic investigators worked to identify the deceased person, and authorities subsequently confirmed that the remains belonged to Jasmine Gill.
The identification established what had happened to the missing woman’s remains and shifted the focus of the investigation away from her husband’s claim that she had been detained by immigration authorities.
The information released by EFE does not establish the exact circumstances of Jasmine’s death, where the alleged killing occurred, or all the evidence investigators used to connect Gurinder Gill to the crime.
Gurinder Gill Arrested and Charged With Wife’s Murder
🇺🇸 🔴 HORROR IN CALIFORNIA: He said ICE had taken her, but he had already taken her life and burned her body
A coldly calculated crime shocks the Sacramento community. Gurinder Gill was arrested after inventing a macabre lie to cover up the murder of his wife, Jasmine Gill, a nurse and mother of an 8-month-old baby.
The man claimed that federal immigration agents had arrested the young woman when she went to the mailbox to check her mail. However, the serious contradictions in his statements raised the suspicions of the detectives.
Shortly after the report, authorities in El Dorado County found burned human remains in a mountainous area. Forensic tests confirmed the worst: they belonged to Jasmine.
The police discovered that the young woman was in the process of divorcing and fighting for custody of her small daughter to start a new life away from him. Gurinder remains behind bars without the right to bail for homicide, while the victim’s family tries to raise funds to repatriate her remains to India.
💬 A terrifying lie that attempted to hide an unforgivable crime.
— MACHI 👑 (@arroba_machi) October 21, 2026
Following the investigation, Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrested Gurinder Gill on October 14, 2026, on suspicion of murdering his wife. He subsequently faced a formal murder charge.
Gurinder remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail as the criminal proceedings continue.
Although prosecutors have filed a murder charge, Gurinder Gill is presumed innocent unless and until his guilt is established in court.
Jasmine Gill’s Family Seeks to Return Her Remains to India
🚨A California man who blamed ICE for his wife’s disappearance has been charged with her m*rder after her burned remains were found.
Suddenly the media is SILENT now that they can’t blame ICE anymore – so let’s fix that and get the truth out there!
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Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, told Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives that ICE agents picked up his wife Jasmine Gill while she went to get the mail. Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed no enforcement activity occurred at the residence.
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Jasmine Gill, 30, was last seen at her Sacramento home on September 30. Her cousin reported her missing on October 4. Investigators learned the couple was in the middle of a divorce and child custody battle.
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Burned human remains discovered in El Dorado County on October 1 were later identified as Jasmine Gill’s. Detectives obtained a m*rder warrant. They arrested Gurinder on October 14 and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is ineligible for bail.
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The case shows how some individuals attempt to use ICE as cover for violent crimes. Under President Trump, ICE has removed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, including large numbers of those with criminal records.
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DHS reports more than 670,000 removals in Trump’s first year back in office, plus nearly 2 million self-deportations. White House figures list nearly 200,000 deported illegal aliens with charges or convictions, including 47,885 for as$ault, 16,552 for s*xual as$ault, and 2,699 for hom*cide.
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ICE continues targeting criminal illegal aliens for removal while California authorities pursue cases like Gurinder Gill’s. The false ICE claim delayed nothing. It simply failed.
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#ICE #California
— Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) October 19, 2026
Jasmine Gill’s death has left her family facing an especially painful situation, including the loss experienced by her 8-month-old son.
Her relatives have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of returning the nurse’s remains to India, her country of origin.
The family is also seeking financial assistance to support the child’s care and future needs following his mother’s death.
The murder case remains in the hands of California authorities as criminal proceedings move forward, while Jasmine’s relatives work to bring her remains home to India.