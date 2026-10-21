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California Man Accused of Murder After Blaming ICE for Wife’s Disappearance
California man Gurinder Gill faces murder charges after claiming ICE detained his wife, Jasmine Gill, whose remains were later identified.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Asesinato en California Un hombre fue acusado de asesinar a su esposa en California después de asegurar que agentes de ICE la habían detenido. Jasmine Gill Murder Case: Husband Charged After Claiming ICE Took Her
Foto Un hombre fue acusado de asesinar a su esposa en California después de asegurar que agentes de ICE la habían detenido.

Posted on 10/21/26 at 17:43

  • Gurinder Gill claimed ICE agents had detained his missing wife.
  • Burned human remains were identified as Jasmine Gill’s.
  • Suspect faces murder charges and is being held without bail.

The Jasmine Gill murder case has led to her husband’s arrest. A 28-year-old California man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had detained her while she was checking the mail outside their home.

The victim was identified as Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old registered nurse originally from India. Her disappearance prompted an investigation that ultimately led authorities to identify her burned remains.

According to the EFE news agency, the suspect, Gurinder Gill, was going through a divorce and child custody dispute with his wife when authorities began investigating her disappearance.

Jasmine Gill Murder Case: Husband Claimed ICE Had Detained His Wife

Jasmine Gill was last seen on September 30 at her home in Sacramento, California. Four days later, on October 4, her cousin reported her missing to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

During the initial investigation, detectives contacted Gurinder Gill to establish when he had last seen or spoken with his wife and gather information about her possible whereabouts.

Gurinder allegedly told investigators that federal immigration agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was outside their residence checking the mailbox.

However, investigators questioned his account after contacting ICE, which confirmed that no immigration enforcement operations had taken place at the couple’s residence.

Burned Remains Found in El Dorado County

As the investigation progressed, authorities focused on burned human remains discovered on October 1 in El Dorado County, California, approximately 70 miles from the couple’s home.

Forensic investigators worked to identify the deceased person, and authorities subsequently confirmed that the remains belonged to Jasmine Gill.

The identification established what had happened to the missing woman’s remains and shifted the focus of the investigation away from her husband’s claim that she had been detained by immigration authorities.

The information released by EFE does not establish the exact circumstances of Jasmine’s death, where the alleged killing occurred, or all the evidence investigators used to connect Gurinder Gill to the crime.

Gurinder Gill Arrested and Charged With Wife’s Murder

Following the investigation, Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrested Gurinder Gill on October 14, 2026, on suspicion of murdering his wife. He subsequently faced a formal murder charge.

Gurinder remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail as the criminal proceedings continue.

Although prosecutors have filed a murder charge, Gurinder Gill is presumed innocent unless and until his guilt is established in court.

Jasmine Gill’s Family Seeks to Return Her Remains to India

Jasmine Gill’s death has left her family facing an especially painful situation, including the loss experienced by her 8-month-old son.

Her relatives have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of returning the nurse’s remains to India, her country of origin.

The family is also seeking financial assistance to support the child’s care and future needs following his mother’s death.

The murder case remains in the hands of California authorities as criminal proceedings move forward, while Jasmine’s relatives work to bring her remains home to India.

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