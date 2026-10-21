Gurinder Gill claimed ICE agents had detained his missing wife.

Burned human remains were identified as Jasmine Gill’s.

Suspect faces murder charges and is being held without bail.

The Jasmine Gill murder case has led to her husband’s arrest. A 28-year-old California man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had detained her while she was checking the mail outside their home.

The victim was identified as Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old registered nurse originally from India. Her disappearance prompted an investigation that ultimately led authorities to identify her burned remains.

According to the EFE news agency, the suspect, Gurinder Gill, was going through a divorce and child custody dispute with his wife when authorities began investigating her disappearance.

Jasmine Gill Murder Case: Husband Claimed ICE Had Detained His Wife

AT-RISK MISSING PERSON Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Jasmine Gill. Jasmine was last seen on the evening of 9/30/26 on foot near Headstock St and Allergretto Way in the Florin area. Jasmine is 5’3” tall, approximately 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with red polka dots (matching top and bottoms). Due to new information, she is considered At-Risk. Anyone who sees Jasmine or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 9, 2026

Jasmine Gill was last seen on September 30 at her home in Sacramento, California. Four days later, on October 4, her cousin reported her missing to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

During the initial investigation, detectives contacted Gurinder Gill to establish when he had last seen or spoken with his wife and gather information about her possible whereabouts.

Gurinder allegedly told investigators that federal immigration agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was outside their residence checking the mailbox.

However, investigators questioned his account after contacting ICE, which confirmed that no immigration enforcement operations had taken place at the couple’s residence.