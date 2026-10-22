The government of Donald Trump went to the Supreme Court this Wednesday, October 21, to try to revive the construction of border security in Texas. The request seeks to eliminate a judicial restriction that prevents the construction of infrastructure in Big Bend, a protected region along the border with Mexico.

The Department of Justice argues that the decision of a lower court limits the federal government’s powers to combat irregular migration. The controversy pits the White House’s national security priorities against environmental regulations that protect one of Texas’ iconic landscapes.

What does Trump’s border wall project include?

The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to resume construction of the border wall through the Big Bend region, Texas.

https://t.co/911aV9u92w — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 22, 2026

The initiative includes new vehicle barriers, surveillance roads, cameras, and sensors to strengthen control of the US border. Its budget reaches $1.7 billion and includes infrastructure in a border region of approximately 500 miles. Different from other projects, the planned works are not limited to building physical structures to prevent the passage of people. They also include surveillance technology and access routes to facilitate operations by border security authorities.