Trump promises to exceed $400 million.

The origin requires further breakdown.

Bloomberg also boosts Democratic financing.

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, October 20, that spending to support Republican candidates will exceed $400 million during the midterm elections.

On Truth Social, the president assured that more than $300 million has already been allocated to advertising, voter contact, rallies, and voter mobilization programs. Trump presented the elections as decisive for the country, as his party seeks to maintain control of Congress in the November 3 voting.

The announced figure includes resources that, according to the president, have already been used; it does not represent an additional investment of $400 million over previously spent amounts.

Where the Money to Support Republicans Comes From

Trump announces investment of over $400 million for midterm elections President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social an investment of over $400 million to support the Republican Party in the US midterm elections. The White House chief detailed that more than $300 million has already been allocated to advertising, rallies, and voter mobilization programs. The measure responds to his strategy in the face of the national and international political landscape. #donaldtrump #unitedstates #elections #republicanparty — NX Noticias (@NXNoticias) October 20, 2026



The presidential post did not clarify if any part of the amount comes from his personal wealth or offer a complete breakdown by organization or candidacy. According to The Washington Post, the resources are linked to the MAGA Inc. super PAC and the non-profit organization Securing American Greatness.

Therefore, presenting the announcement as a personal donation from Trump would attribute to the president an origin of the money that his message does not document.

The newspaper also notes differences in transparency: MAGA Inc. presents federal financial reports, while the non-profit organization is not required to publicly identify its donors.