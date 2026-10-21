Two protesters interrupted a rally by President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina, during a Republican campaign event. Both were removed by security personnel as the president tried to rally his supporters ahead of the legislative elections.

The incident occurred in a crucial state for the Senate dispute, where Republicans and Democrats are vying for a seat. The protest also sparked a controversial statement from Trump, who recalled how he used to react to those who interrupted his political events.

Protesters Interrupt Trump Rally in North Carolina

🇺🇸 | A fourth protester is expelled from Trump’s rally, and the president recalls a controversial phrase from the past. A new interruption during Trump’s rally in North Carolina. Security personnel escort a fourth protester out of the venue. Trump recalls a phrase he used to use years ago: “A long time ago, I said that if they wanted, they should give them a good beating!” “I don’t say that anymore”. Then, amid laughter, he adds: “Don’t hurt them!” — RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) October 21, 2026

The first protester began shouting slogans against Trump, prompting the intervention of security agents present at the venue. According to journalists covering the event, the personnel responsible for protecting the president removed the individual while the rally continued. About two minutes later, another attendee interrupted the speech and was also expelled, generating a new reaction from the president. Trump recalled that in the past, he would have asked his supporters to beat the protesters, although this time he indicated that it was better to let them leave.

Senate Elections: Michael Whatley and Roy Cooper Compete in North Carolina

Trump is interrupted by a 5th protester at his North Carolina rally https://t.co/ACj879pL3V — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026

The presidential visit is part of an intense electoral agenda aimed at supporting Republican candidates in the legislative elections. In North Carolina, Trump is promoting the candidacy of Michael Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, who is seeking to reach the US Senate.