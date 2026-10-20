The early voting period is entering its busiest stretch: from Monday, October 19, to Sunday, October 25, 2026, early voting opens in Texas, Florida, and New York, and deadlines to register or request mail-in ballots expire in several states. The general election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Here is the week’s schedule, state by state.

Why it matters

For many Latino families, going to vote on a Tuesday between work, kids, and transportation is not easy. Early voting allows you to choose another day, and sometimes even a Sunday, to avoid lines and hassles. Registration and mail-in ballot deadlines, on the other hand, cannot be extended. If you miss one, you may be left without that option. That’s why it’s a good idea to review the dates now and not wait until election week.

A note on the debate calendar: according to the reviewed sources, no confirmed debates appear on the schedule this week in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, or New Jersey. Florida’s debates, the Senate debate on October 13 and the gubernatorial debate on October 15, have already taken place. No confirmed events or deadlines were found for Illinois or New Mexico within these dates.

States where early voting begins

Texas: in-person early voting starts on Monday, October 19, and runs until Friday, October 30, according to the Texas Secretary of State. You can vote at any early voting center in the county where you are registered. Each county sets its own days and hours.

in-person early voting starts on Monday, October 19, and runs until Friday, October 30, according to the Texas Secretary of State. You can vote at any early voting center in the county where you are registered. Each county sets its own days and hours. Florida: the mandatory period runs from Saturday, October 24, to Saturday, October 31, according to Florida Trib, and counties may offer additional days. According to WFLX, some counties are already opening on Monday, October 19. In Palm Beach, voting takes place from October 19 to November 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. In St. Lucie, from October 19 to October 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, including Sunday, October 25.

the mandatory period runs from Saturday, October 24, to Saturday, October 31, according to Florida Trib, and counties may offer additional days. According to WFLX, some counties are already opening on Monday, October 19. In Palm Beach, voting takes place from October 19 to November 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. In St. Lucie, from October 19 to October 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, including Sunday, October 25. New York: early voting opens on Saturday, October 24, and runs until Sunday, November 1, according to the NYC Votes election calendar. You can vote at any early voting center in the county. In New York City, each voter is assigned a single site.

early voting opens on Saturday, October 24, and runs until Sunday, November 1, according to the NYC Votes election calendar. You can vote at any early voting center in the county. In New York City, each voter is assigned a single site. California: according to LAist, in-person voting is already available at the Registrar’s office in Norwalk, Los Angeles County. Other selected centers open on Saturday, October 24, and all locations open on October 31.

according to LAist, in-person voting is already available at the Registrar’s office in Norwalk, Los Angeles County. Other selected centers open on Saturday, October 24, and all locations open on October 31. New Jersey: a third-party calendar (The Political Group) places the start of in-person early voting on Saturday, October 24. This could not be confirmed on an official New Jersey website, so it’s best to verify with the state election office.

States where early voting is already underway

Colorado: according to the Washington Examiner, in-person voting centers have been open since at least October 19 and will remain open until Election Day. Mail-in ballots were sent between October 2 and 9, and mailboxes will accept them until Election Day.

according to the Washington Examiner, in-person voting centers have been open since at least October 19 and will remain open until Election Day. Mail-in ballots were sent between October 2 and 9, and mailboxes will accept them until Election Day. Georgia: according to the Georgia Secretary of State, in-person early voting runs from October 13 to October 30, 2026. Hours vary by county.

according to the Georgia Secretary of State, in-person early voting runs from October 13 to October 30, 2026. Hours vary by county. Arizona: the state indicates that early voting began on October 7, when early ballots were sent. In-person early voting ends on October 30.

the state indicates that early voting began on October 7, when early ballots were sent. In-person early voting ends on October 30. Nevada: according to Ballotpedia, early voting started on October 17 and ends on October 30, 2026.

Deadlines that expire this week