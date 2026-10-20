Early Voting: What’s Happening from October 19 to 25 in TX, FL, NY, and More
Posted on 10/20/26 at 12:05
The early voting period is entering its busiest stretch: from Monday, October 19, to Sunday, October 25, 2026, early voting opens in Texas, Florida, and New York, and deadlines to register or request mail-in ballots expire in several states. The general election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Here is the week’s schedule, state by state.
Why it matters
For many Latino families, going to vote on a Tuesday between work, kids, and transportation is not easy. Early voting allows you to choose another day, and sometimes even a Sunday, to avoid lines and hassles. Registration and mail-in ballot deadlines, on the other hand, cannot be extended. If you miss one, you may be left without that option. That’s why it’s a good idea to review the dates now and not wait until election week.
A note on the debate calendar: according to the reviewed sources, no confirmed debates appear on the schedule this week in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, or New Jersey. Florida’s debates, the Senate debate on October 13 and the gubernatorial debate on October 15, have already taken place. No confirmed events or deadlines were found for Illinois or New Mexico within these dates.
States where early voting begins
- Texas: in-person early voting starts on Monday, October 19, and runs until Friday, October 30, according to the Texas Secretary of State. You can vote at any early voting center in the county where you are registered. Each county sets its own days and hours.
- Florida: the mandatory period runs from Saturday, October 24, to Saturday, October 31, according to Florida Trib, and counties may offer additional days. According to WFLX, some counties are already opening on Monday, October 19. In Palm Beach, voting takes place from October 19 to November 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. In St. Lucie, from October 19 to October 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, including Sunday, October 25.
- New York: early voting opens on Saturday, October 24, and runs until Sunday, November 1, according to the NYC Votes election calendar. You can vote at any early voting center in the county. In New York City, each voter is assigned a single site.
- California: according to LAist, in-person voting is already available at the Registrar’s office in Norwalk, Los Angeles County. Other selected centers open on Saturday, October 24, and all locations open on October 31.
- New Jersey: a third-party calendar (The Political Group) places the start of in-person early voting on Saturday, October 24. This could not be confirmed on an official New Jersey website, so it’s best to verify with the state election office.
States where early voting is already underway
- Colorado: according to the Washington Examiner, in-person voting centers have been open since at least October 19 and will remain open until Election Day. Mail-in ballots were sent between October 2 and 9, and mailboxes will accept them until Election Day.
- Georgia: according to the Georgia Secretary of State, in-person early voting runs from October 13 to October 30, 2026. Hours vary by county.
- Arizona: the state indicates that early voting began on October 7, when early ballots were sent. In-person early voting ends on October 30.
- Nevada: according to Ballotpedia, early voting started on October 17 and ends on October 30, 2026.
Deadlines that expire this week
- Monday, October 19, California: last day to register online or by mail. After this date, you can register and vote conditionally in person until Election Day at the Registrar’s office or any voting center.
- Monday, October 19, New York: last day to update your address for the general election.
- Thursday, October 22, Florida: deadline to request a mail-in ballot, by 5:00 p.m., according to the Florida Division of Elections (electionsfla.com). That is, 12 days before the election.
- Friday, October 23, Texas: last day for authorities to receive mail-in ballot applications, by 5:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET). A postmark is not sufficient, and Texas requires an authorized reason to vote by mail.
- Friday, October 23, Arizona: last day to request a mail-in ballot. If you plan to return it by mail, the Clean Elections Commission, cited by Fox 10 Phoenix, recommends mailing it by October 27 at the latest. The ballot must arrive at the county before 7:00 p.m. Arizona time (9:00 p.m. ET) on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. After October 27, it’s safest to use a mailbox or voting center.
- Friday, October 23, Georgia: last day to request a mail-in ballot, according to the Georgia Secretary of State (sos.ga.gov).
- Saturday, October 24, New York: last day to register or update your registration. It’s also the last day to request a mail-in ballot online or by mail. Those who request it in person at their county board of elections have until November 2.
What you can do
- Check your state or county election website to confirm you are registered and your address is up to date. In New York, the deadline for address updates is Monday, October 19.
- If you want to vote by mail, check your state’s deadline: this week, they expire between Thursday, October 22, and Saturday, October 24. In Texas, also verify if you meet one of the authorized reasons.
- If you prefer to vote in person, look up the centers and hours in your county. In Texas, Florida, and New York, early voting opens this week. In Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, it’s already open.
- If you live in California and missed the registration deadline, you can register and vote conditionally in person until Election Day.
- If you live in New Jersey, verify the early voting start date with the state election office before planning, because we only found it on a third-party calendar.
Sources: Texas Secretary of State, Washington Examiner, WFLX, Florida Trib, Florida Division of Elections (electionsfla.com), Georgia Secretary of State, Ballotpedia, Arizona Secretary of State, Fox 10 Phoenix, NYC Votes, LAist, California Secretary of State, The Political Group