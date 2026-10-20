The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the Treasury Department identified approximately $270 million in potentially suspicious financial activity linked to student aid fraud, according to an October 19, 2026 statement. FinCEN referred the findings to federal investigators.

Why it matters: victims, including minors, often don’t know someone received student aid in their name. If they’re identity theft victims, they may be left responsible for debts they never incurred. The fraud also depletes scholarship funds for legitimate students and can take away their spot in crowded classes filled with false enrollees.

What the Treasury Found

In a July 2026 alert, FinCEN asked banks to report suspicious activity. Schools or their payment contractors usually send aid refunds via bank transfer, and the payment description often includes the word «refund» with the school’s name or initials. Scammers move the stolen money through «money mules,» shell companies, and fake accounts.

Since the alert, banks have filed nearly 100 reports of suspicious activity. FinCEN’s review identified over 20,000 potentially suspicious transactions since February 2026. The Treasury clarifies that these reports don’t represent the full scope of the problem. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said a new fraud detection tool was introduced in the FAFSA this year that stops it at the beginning of the process.

How the Schemes Work

Ghost students: criminals steal personal data, such as names and Social Security numbers, and use it to enroll fake students in classes under the victim’s name.

criminals steal personal data, such as names and Social Security numbers, and use it to enroll fake students in classes under the victim’s name. Synthetic identities: they mix stolen data with fabricated data to pass checks.

they mix stolen data with fabricated data to pass checks. Straw students: fraud rings pay real people for their data, enroll them in a school, and keep the aid refunds. Sometimes, corrupt school employees assist them.

What You Can Do

Fill out the FAFSA only at StudentAid.gov/fafsa . The process is free: if you’re asked for a credit card, you’re not on the official site.

. The process is free: if you’re asked for a credit card, you’re not on the official site. Don’t share your FSA ID username or password with anyone, even those helping you fill out the FAFSA.

Review your aid offers and keep track of the amounts you requested and received.

Never give personal data over the phone or internet if you didn’t initiate the contact.

Where to Report