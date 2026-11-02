Deadly Amoeba Risk in Louisiana: Contaminated Tap Water Use
Posted on 11/02/26 at 08:26
- Ten infections reported since 2024.
- Five patients lost their vision permanently.
- Nasal rinses require safe water.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has urged residents to take precautions with nasal rinses and contact lenses after identifying 10 cases of Acanthamoeba infection since 2024.
Health authorities have reported that five individuals have been diagnosed with permanent vision loss, and one person has died due to a brain infection.
The warning emphasizes that drinking tap water does not pose a risk of contracting this infection. However, using tap water without proper treatment for nasal irrigation or for cleaning and storing contact lenses can lead to serious health risks.
Eight Cases Affected Patients’ Eyes
Health officials in Louisiana are warning residents about the risks of using tap water to rinse nasal passages and clean contact lenses after several rare amoeba infections. https://t.co/9asnuvfey6
— ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2026
Of the ten reported infections, eight were Acanthamoeba keratitis, an eye disease that can affect even previously healthy individuals.
Seven of those patients used contact lenses, and five suffered permanent vision damage, according to the LDH.
Symptoms include eye pain, redness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, excessive tearing, or a feeling of having an object in the eye.
Those who wear contact lenses and experience these symptoms should consult an eye doctor immediately, rather than waiting for them to resolve on their own.
Two Severe Infections Revive Health Warning
In 2026, two more cases were identified: one affected the paranasal sinuses, and the other affected the brain, resulting in a fatal outcome.
Both patients had weakened immune systems and had used tap water in nasal irrigation devices, according to authorities.
However, the LDH indicated that it could not establish that the water was the source of the infections; the history does not demonstrate causality.
Acanthamoeba is present in water, soil, and dust. Exposure is common, but human infections are rare.
What Water to Use for Nasal Rinses
The CDC recommends using distilled or sterile water, or tap water that has been previously boiled and cooled, to rinse the nasal passages.
If you choose to boil it, keep it at a boil for one minute; at altitudes above 6,500 feet, keep it at a boil for three minutes.
Then, it should be allowed to cool, and any leftover water should be stored in a clean, disinfected container with a tight-fitting lid.
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The water intended for drinking does not necessarily meet the conditions required for nasal use; checking its preparation avoids unnecessary exposure.
How to Protect Contact Lenses and Medical Devices
Contact lenses should be cleaned and stored using the recommended solutions, following the product instructions and the specialist’s guidance.
They should also be removed before swimming, showering, or entering a hot tub to reduce exposure to microorganisms in the water.
For equipment such as CPAP machines, the LDH recommends following the manufacturer’s instructions for water, cleaning, and maintenance.
Immunocompromised individuals should consult additional precautions and report any recent nasal rinses if they experience symptoms that require medical evaluation.
FORMAT: Photos DepositPhotos
SOURCE: foxweather
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