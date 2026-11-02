Ten infections reported since 2024.

Five patients lost their vision permanently.

Nasal rinses require safe water.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has urged residents to take precautions with nasal rinses and contact lenses after identifying 10 cases of Acanthamoeba infection since 2024.

Health authorities have reported that five individuals have been diagnosed with permanent vision loss, and one person has died due to a brain infection.

The warning emphasizes that drinking tap water does not pose a risk of contracting this infection. However, using tap water without proper treatment for nasal irrigation or for cleaning and storing contact lenses can lead to serious health risks.

Eight Cases Affected Patients’ Eyes

Health officials in Louisiana are warning residents about the risks of using tap water to rinse nasal passages and clean contact lenses after several rare amoeba infections. https://t.co/9asnuvfey6 — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2026



Of the ten reported infections, eight were Acanthamoeba keratitis, an eye disease that can affect even previously healthy individuals.

Seven of those patients used contact lenses, and five suffered permanent vision damage, according to the LDH.

Symptoms include eye pain, redness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, excessive tearing, or a feeling of having an object in the eye.

Those who wear contact lenses and experience these symptoms should consult an eye doctor immediately, rather than waiting for them to resolve on their own.