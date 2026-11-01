Nine Dead After Jet Crashes in Florida: Descent Still Unexplained
Posted on 11/01/26 at 17:12
- Nine occupants died in the crash.
- The flight was headed to the Bahamas.
- Military Trail remains partially closed.
Nine people died Sunday, November 1, when a private plane crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that none of the nine occupants of the Learjet 60 survived the impact.
The accident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time, near Cresthaven, where emergency teams were deployed.
The confirmation of the deaths updated initial reports, which only indicated how many people were on board the aircraft.
The Learjet 60 Was Traveling from Texas to the Bahamas
Impactante accidente aéreo en #WestPalmBeach, Florida hoy; la explosión fue tan poderosa que la gente pensó que era un dron.
La aeronave es un Learjet 60 que volaba de Austin a las Bahamas con 9 personas a bordo y cayó en picada en una carretera.
El avión se desintegró tras la colisión.
— Antena305.com (@ernestorios786) November 1, 2026
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, located in Austin, Texas.
Its destination was North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The trip ended abruptly over southern Florida.
Initially released information did not detail the identity of the occupants or the purpose of the international trip.
The FAA warned that preliminary data could change as the investigation advances and the circumstances of the flight are verified.
Videos Show the Impact Near Homes
🚨 #ALERTA | No se sabe cuántas personas iban en el avión privado que se estrelló en West Palm Beach, Florida. https://t.co/7Ho18cy4dT
— Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) November 1, 2026
Recordings captured from vehicles show the plane plummeting towards the ground before producing an explosion next to a busy road.
After the impact, a column of dark smoke covered the area, while flames reached the scattered wreckage on the pavement.
The images also show a crater and the proximity of the accident to homes and cars that were driving through the area.
The reports consulted did not specify if there were people injured on the ground or the extent of the damage to nearby houses.
FAA and NTSB Investigate the Cause of the Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, with participation from the FAA, to clarify what happened.
Authorities had not communicated a confirmed cause. The observed descent in the videos, by itself, does not allow for establishing what failed.
The ADS-B Exchange tracking recorded a loss of approximately 27,000 feet of altitude during one minute before the data was interrupted.
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This record describes part of the final trajectory, but it will have to be analyzed along with other evidence before attributing responsibilities or identifying failures.
Military Trail Closed After the Accident in Palm Beach
📹 At least nine people die in a plane crash in Florida
📌 The Learjet 60 plane was headed to the Bahamas after taking off from Texas when it crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County
https://t.co/90BbsqAAYK https://t.co/cI6zrypHTI
— EL PAÍS América (@elpais_america) November 1, 2026
The emergency led to the closure of Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, according to local authorities.
The restriction included lanes in both directions and remained in effect until further notice, while work continued at the scene.
Drivers should avoid this stretch, seek alternative routes, and consult official updates before traveling through the area.
For residents, the immediate impact includes mobility restrictions and an operation whose duration had not yet been specified.
FORMAT: Photos DepositPhotos