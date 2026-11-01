Nine occupants died in the crash.

The flight was headed to the Bahamas.

Military Trail remains partially closed.

Nine people died Sunday, November 1, when a private plane crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that none of the nine occupants of the Learjet 60 survived the impact.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time, near Cresthaven, where emergency teams were deployed.

The confirmation of the deaths updated initial reports, which only indicated how many people were on board the aircraft.

The Learjet 60 Was Traveling from Texas to the Bahamas

Impactante accidente aéreo en #WestPalmBeach, Florida hoy; la explosión fue tan poderosa que la gente pensó que era un dron.

La aeronave es un Learjet 60 que volaba de Austin a las Bahamas con 9 personas a bordo y cayó en picada en una carretera.

El avión se desintegró tras la colisión. — Antena305.com (@ernestorios786) November 1, 2026



According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, located in Austin, Texas.

Its destination was North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The trip ended abruptly over southern Florida.

Initially released information did not detail the identity of the occupants or the purpose of the international trip.