 Skip to main content

Press "Enter" to search or "ESC" to close.

Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured: Violence Hits Magic City Classic
One person was killed and eight injured in a shooting after the Magic City Classic football game in Birmingham, Alabama.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
Share on FacebookShare on InstagramShare on TwitterShare on TikTokShare on YouTubeShare on WhatsApp
Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured: Violence Hits Magic City Classic
Foto Tiroteo en Alabama: un muerto y ocho heridos tras el clásico FOTO: EFE

Posted on 11/01/26 at 15:13

  • One dead and eight injured.
  • One survivor remains in critical condition.
  • Police request videos of the shooting.

A celebration of college football ended in tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama: one person died and eight others were injured after the Magic City Classic.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, October 31, shortly after 7:50 p.m., in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West.

Officers found nine people shot near Legion Field, where Alabama A&M and Alabama State had faced off.

According to the police report released during the early morning hours of Sunday, one of the survivors remained in critical condition and seven others were stable.

Shots Fired Outside Legion Field After the Game


Police Chief Michael Pickett explained that the shots occurred after the game and mostly outside the sports facilities.

The area near the stadium still had people and vendors participating in post-game activities.

The location is relevant: reports place the violence near Legion Field, after many spectators had left the venue.

After the emergency, police suspended celebrations around the stadium and asked the public to leave and avoid approaching the property.

One Person Detained and Multiple Firearms Recovered

shooting, Magic City Classic, Alabama MundoNOW
Shooting in Alabama: one dead and eight injured after the classic FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Police spokesperson De’Rell Freeman reported that one person was detained and taken to the department’s headquarters for questioning.

This announcement, by itself, does not establish criminal liability or confirm that charges related to the shooting have been filed.

Officers also recovered multiple firearms and incorporated them into the evidence that investigators will examine.

The initial information left central questions pending: what triggered the shots, who participated, and how the sequence of violence developed.

Birmingham Mourns Violence at a University Tradition


Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed pain and outrage over an attack that hit one of Birmingham’s most representative events.

In his statement, he said that no conflict can justify violence against those who attended a night of community celebration.

Woodfin recalled that the Magic City Classic is linked to historically black universities and shared traditions among families.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: FDA recalls popular children’s snacks due to choking risk: these are the affected products

The mayor called for unity to support those affected and assured that his administration would maintain its commitment to seeking justice during the investigation.

Police Request Videos to Clarify the Shooting

The Birmingham Police Department asked for cooperation from those who have recordings of the incident that occurred near Legion Field.

Authorities enabled a channel to receive this material and indicated that people who provide videos can remain anonymous.

Those who were in the area can consult the official request and submit their files through the channel indicated by the department.

The information is still developing: the medical balance and police advances require follow-up, while the community supports the victims and their families.

SOURCE: ABCNEWS, CNN

Tags: