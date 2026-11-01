Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured: Violence Hits Magic City Classic
Posted on 11/01/26 at 15:13
- One dead and eight injured.
- One survivor remains in critical condition.
- Police request videos of the shooting.
A celebration of college football ended in tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama: one person died and eight others were injured after the Magic City Classic.
The shooting occurred on Saturday, October 31, shortly after 7:50 p.m., in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West.
Officers found nine people shot near Legion Field, where Alabama A&M and Alabama State had faced off.
According to the police report released during the early morning hours of Sunday, one of the survivors remained in critical condition and seven others were stable.
Shots Fired Outside Legion Field After the Game
🛑 Mass Shooting Outside Legion Field After the Magic City Classic 🛑
Nine people were shot outside Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on October 31, 2026, more than an hour after the 85th Magic City Classic ended. One person was killed, one is in critical condition, and seven are stable. The victim who died has not been named.
Shortly after 7:50 PM Central, multiple shots rang out in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West. Vendors and tailgaters were still packed into the area after Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 31 to 28 in front of nearly 70,000 fans. A day that should have been about football, bands and family ended with bodies on the pavement.
One person was detained and taken to Birmingham Police headquarters for questioning. No charges and no motive have been released. Police recovered multiple firearms at the scene.
Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett called it «two senseless acts of violence» and took no questions. His officers ran toward the gunfire, and no officers or first responders were hurt. The FBI, ALEA, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are all assisting. Tailgating was shut down and the area was cleared.
This is the city’s first mass shooting since September 21, 2024, when 4 people were killed and more than 17 were hurt at Hush Lounge in Five Points South.
Birmingham Police are asking for any video of the shooting, and anyone who sends it can stay anonymous. Call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
What’s the chance it is the usual suspects?
— Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 1, 2026
Police Chief Michael Pickett explained that the shots occurred after the game and mostly outside the sports facilities.
The area near the stadium still had people and vendors participating in post-game activities.
The location is relevant: reports place the violence near Legion Field, after many spectators had left the venue.
After the emergency, police suspended celebrations around the stadium and asked the public to leave and avoid approaching the property.
One Person Detained and Multiple Firearms Recovered
Police spokesperson De’Rell Freeman reported that one person was detained and taken to the department’s headquarters for questioning.
This announcement, by itself, does not establish criminal liability or confirm that charges related to the shooting have been filed.
Officers also recovered multiple firearms and incorporated them into the evidence that investigators will examine.
The initial information left central questions pending: what triggered the shots, who participated, and how the sequence of violence developed.
Birmingham Mourns Violence at a University Tradition
At least one person was dead after multiple were shot at a college football game in Alabama as police issued an urgent warning to avoid the area https://t.co/dBGQjSbucE 🔗 https://t.co/jgUolyvIjD
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 1, 2026
Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed pain and outrage over an attack that hit one of Birmingham’s most representative events.
In his statement, he said that no conflict can justify violence against those who attended a night of community celebration.
Woodfin recalled that the Magic City Classic is linked to historically black universities and shared traditions among families.
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The mayor called for unity to support those affected and assured that his administration would maintain its commitment to seeking justice during the investigation.
Police Request Videos to Clarify the Shooting
The Birmingham Police Department asked for cooperation from those who have recordings of the incident that occurred near Legion Field.
Authorities enabled a channel to receive this material and indicated that people who provide videos can remain anonymous.
Those who were in the area can consult the official request and submit their files through the channel indicated by the department.
The information is still developing: the medical balance and police advances require follow-up, while the community supports the victims and their families.