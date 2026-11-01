One dead and eight injured.

One survivor remains in critical condition.

Police request videos of the shooting.

A celebration of college football ended in tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama: one person died and eight others were injured after the Magic City Classic.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, October 31, shortly after 7:50 p.m., in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West.

Officers found nine people shot near Legion Field, where Alabama A&M and Alabama State had faced off.

According to the police report released during the early morning hours of Sunday, one of the survivors remained in critical condition and seven others were stable.

Shots Fired Outside Legion Field After the Game

🛑 Mass Shooting Outside Legion Field After the Magic City Classic 🛑 Nine people were shot outside Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on October 31, 2026, more than an hour after the 85th Magic City Classic ended. One person was killed, one is in critical condition, and seven are stable. The victim who died has not been named. Shortly after 7:50 PM Central, multiple shots rang out in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West. Vendors and tailgaters were still packed into the area after Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 31 to 28 in front of nearly 70,000 fans. A day that should have been about football, bands and family ended with bodies on the pavement. One person was detained and taken to Birmingham Police headquarters for questioning. No charges and no motive have been released. Police recovered multiple firearms at the scene. Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett called it «two senseless acts of violence» and took no questions. His officers ran toward the gunfire, and no officers or first responders were hurt. The FBI, ALEA, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are all assisting. Tailgating was shut down and the area was cleared. This is the city’s first mass shooting since September 21, 2024, when 4 people were killed and more than 17 were hurt at Hush Lounge in Five Points South. Birmingham Police are asking for any video of the shooting, and anyone who sends it can stay anonymous. Call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. What’s the chance it is the usual suspects? — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 1, 2026



Police Chief Michael Pickett explained that the shots occurred after the game and mostly outside the sports facilities.

The area near the stadium still had people and vendors participating in post-game activities.

The location is relevant: reports place the violence near Legion Field, after many spectators had left the venue.

After the emergency, police suspended celebrations around the stadium and asked the public to leave and avoid approaching the property.