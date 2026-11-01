FDA recalls popular kids’ snacks due to choking hazard: these are the affected products
Posted on 11/01/26 at 10:52
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on October 30 the national recall of popular kids’ snacks due to a choking hazard.
The alert affects Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels organic bars, after serious incidents were reported in young children who consumed these products.
According to the FDA, some minors suffered complete blockages of the airways, which prevented them from breathing and required emergency medical attention.
The products were marketed in major U.S. chains, including Costco, Walmart, and Target, as well as e-commerce platforms.
FDA recalls kids’ snacks: alert due to choking hazard
Once Upon a Farm is recalling its Tractor Wheels soft-baked bars due to potential choking hazard for toddlers. https://t.co/rOkfavfXYP
— KENS 5 (@KENS5) October 31, 2026
The recall includes all presentations of Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels, regardless of flavor, package size, batch number, or expiration date.
The FDA received several reports of incidents in minors between 18 months and two and a half years old who presented with severe respiratory difficulties.
According to reports, the bars can become a dry and sticky mass during chewing that can block the airways.
The agency warned that some blockages could be difficult to remove through usual first aid maneuvers, increasing the danger for minors.
Where were the recalled kids’ snacks sold?
Once Upon a Farm Snack Bars Recalled Over Potentially Fatal Choking Hazard for Toddlers https://t.co/m9ZZYeoVwz
— People (@people) October 31, 2026
The affected products reached consumers across the United States through physical establishments and digital platforms, according to information released by the FDA.
Among the mentioned businesses are Costco, Target, and Walmart, while some units may also have been sold through Amazon and external vendors.
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The scope of the recall means that parents must review any Tractor Wheels they have at home, even if they were purchased previously.
The alert is not limited to specific batches, so a valid expiration date does not guarantee that the product is excluded.
What should parents do in response to the FDA alert?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging parents to not give a brand of soft-baked bars to toddlers because they could create a potentially fatal choking hazard. https://t.co/G4kUkiENZ3 https://t.co/EAkehGqq52
— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) October 31, 2026
The FDA recommends immediately stopping the sale of these bars to children and discarding any remaining units to prevent further incidents.
It also advises against acquiring the affected products while the recall is in effect, regardless of the establishment where they are available.
If a minor presents with a severe respiratory obstruction, adults should call 911 and apply the appropriate first-aid maneuvers for their age.
Consumers can report incidents involving these foods through the FDA’s official channels for reporting.
What’s next after the national recall of Once Upon a Farm?
The recall aims to prevent new episodes of asphyxia while maintaining the warning about the risks associated with the product’s texture.
Families can consult the FDA’s official updates for additional information on the affected products and safety measures.
What’s next: Parents must check their pantries and stay alert to new communications about the recall of these kids’ snacks.
Source: El Paso Times, KENS5