The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on October 30 the national recall of popular kids’ snacks due to a choking hazard.

The alert affects Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels organic bars, after serious incidents were reported in young children who consumed these products.

According to the FDA, some minors suffered complete blockages of the airways, which prevented them from breathing and required emergency medical attention.

The products were marketed in major U.S. chains, including Costco, Walmart, and Target, as well as e-commerce platforms.

FDA recalls kids’ snacks: alert due to choking hazard

Once Upon a Farm is recalling its Tractor Wheels soft-baked bars due to potential choking hazard for toddlers. https://t.co/rOkfavfXYP — KENS 5 (@KENS5) October 31, 2026

The recall includes all presentations of Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels, regardless of flavor, package size, batch number, or expiration date.

The FDA received several reports of incidents in minors between 18 months and two and a half years old who presented with severe respiratory difficulties.

According to reports, the bars can become a dry and sticky mass during chewing that can block the airways.

The agency warned that some blockages could be difficult to remove through usual first aid maneuvers, increasing the danger for minors.