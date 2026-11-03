Two people were killed and two others injured in the Moss Landing shooting.

Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road were closed during the investigation.

Authorities reported no ongoing threat to the community.

A shooting near Moss Landing State Beach in California left two people dead and two others injured early Monday, November 2, according to local authorities.

Reports of gunfire prompted law enforcement officers to respond to Jetty Road, near the state beach in Monterey County.

Responding officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed a total of four victims as investigators worked to determine what happened in the coastal community of Moss Landing, in Central California.

What Is Known About the Two People Injured in the Moss Landing Shooting?

One injured person received medical assistance at the scene before being transported to a hospital with injuries initially described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities later learned that another person had arrived at a medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Commander Andres Rosas said investigators still lacked crucial information about the circumstances of the shooting and those involved.