California Beach Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured: What Happened in Moss Landing
Posted on 11/03/26 at 07:02
- Two people were killed and two others injured in the Moss Landing shooting.
- Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road were closed during the investigation.
- Authorities reported no ongoing threat to the community.
A shooting near Moss Landing State Beach in California left two people dead and two others injured early Monday, November 2, according to local authorities.
Reports of gunfire prompted law enforcement officers to respond to Jetty Road, near the state beach in Monterey County.
Responding officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities confirmed a total of four victims as investigators worked to determine what happened in the coastal community of Moss Landing, in Central California.
What Is Known About the Two People Injured in the Moss Landing Shooting?
One injured person received medical assistance at the scene before being transported to a hospital with injuries initially described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities later learned that another person had arrived at a medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Commander Andres Rosas said investigators still lacked crucial information about the circumstances of the shooting and those involved.
During Monday’s press conference, authorities had not released the victims’ identities or ages and had not provided a complete update on the injured individuals’ medical conditions.
Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road Closed After Shooting
PRESS RELEASE Shooting Investigation – Multiple Fatalities –
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives are currently on scene of a shooting that occurred just after midnight on November 2, 2026, along Jetty Road in Moss Landing. There are multiple fatalities and casualties confirmed.
California State Parks Police have closed Jetty Road and Moss Landing State Beach at the request of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time.
This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
#SheriffTinaNieto #MontereySheriff #MCSO
— Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 2, 2026
California State Parks Police closed Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road at the request of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.
The closures allowed law enforcement officers and detectives to secure the area and collect evidence as the investigation continued.
Jetty Road connects to State Route 1 and provides access to a coastal area near Moss Landing’s northern harbor.
The area is a popular destination for fishermen, tourists, and birdwatchers, meaning the restrictions also affected access to local recreational areas.
What Caused the California Beach Shooting?
As of the latest update, investigators had not determined what led to the shooting or whether the individuals involved knew one another.
Authorities had also not officially classified the deaths. Rosas said investigators were still examining whether the circumstances involved homicide, suicide, or another cause.
Investigators were also examining a nearby location commonly used for gatherings, although no connection to the shooting had been confirmed.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mexican Killed in Spain Train Crash Identified; Death Toll Reaches 69
With these questions still unanswered, authorities have not established responsibility or confirmed a motive for the incident.
What Moss Landing Residents and Visitors Should Know
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said there was no active threat to the community despite the extensive law enforcement response Monday morning.
That public safety assessment does not mean the investigation has concluded or that authorities have determined exactly what happened.
Residents and visitors planning to visit Moss Landing State Beach should check official announcements and follow access restrictions while the closures remain in effect.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact law enforcement to assist with the investigation.