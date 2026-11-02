Mexican Killed in Spain Train Crash Identified; Death Toll Reaches 69
Posted on 11/02/26 at 18:58
- Mexico confirms a Mexican citizen previously reported missing was killed in the Spain train crash.
- The collision in Spain has claimed at least 69 lives.
- Mexico’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating repatriation arrangements and funeral assistance.
The Mexican government has confirmed that a Mexican citizen was killed in the Spain train crash on October 28, after the individual had been reported missing following the collision of two high-speed trains near Urda, in the province of Toledo.
Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced on Monday, November 2, that Spanish authorities had identified the victim, whose whereabouts had remained unknown since the accident that killed at least 69 people and injured dozens more.
According to the EFE news agency, the Mexican Foreign Ministry did not publicly disclose the victim’s name or provide additional details about the circumstances of the death.
Mexico Confirms Identification of Mexican Killed in Spain Train Crash
The SRE said in a statement that it had received official confirmation from Spanish authorities following search and identification efforts after the deadly collision.
The ministry expressed particular gratitude to Spain’s Civil Guard for its participation in efforts to locate and identify people reported missing after the accident.
The confirmation allowed Mexican consular officials to continue assisting the victim’s relatives, who had traveled to Spain following the train crash.
Mexican Embassy Assists Family With Repatriation
Mexico’s Embassy in Spain has provided consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family and is helping coordinate the necessary procedures to repatriate the remains to Mexico.
According to the statement cited by EFE, Mexican authorities are also arranging assistance with funeral expenses and the transportation of the remains, in accordance with the family’s wishes.
The family expressed gratitude to the institutions involved in the search and to those who offered support during the days of uncertainty.
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences to the victim’s family and friends without publicly disclosing identifying details in its statement.
How Did the Deadly Train Crash in Toledo, Spain, Happen?
The accident occurred on Wednesday, October 28, along the Madrid-Seville high-speed rail line near Urda, a town in the Spanish province of Toledo.
According to EFE, a high-speed train operated by the publicly owned railway company Renfe struck the rear of a stationary train operated by Iryo.
The impact derailed several railcars, causing numerous deaths and injuries in one of Spain’s deadliest railway disasters.
Spanish authorities reported at least 69 fatalities as identification efforts and medical care for those injured in the collision continued.
Spanish Authorities Investigate Cause of Train Collision
Following the Spain train crash, authorities suspended high-speed rail service between Madrid and Andalusia while emergency crews responded to the collision and its aftermath.
Investigators also launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the crash and establish any potential responsibility for the collision.
The Spanish government declared three days of official mourning, from October 29 through October 31, as investigations and victim identification efforts continued.
Meanwhile, Mexico continues providing consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family as officials work to complete repatriation procedures and arrange the necessary support.
Source: EFE news agency, citing statements from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Spanish authorities.