Mexican Killed in Spain Train Crash Identified; Death Toll Reaches 69

Mexico confirms a Mexican citizen previously reported missing was killed in the Spain train crash.

The collision in Spain has claimed at least 69 lives.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating repatriation arrangements and funeral assistance.

The Mexican government has confirmed that a Mexican citizen was killed in the Spain train crash on October 28, after the individual had been reported missing following the collision of two high-speed trains near Urda, in the province of Toledo.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced on Monday, November 2, that Spanish authorities had identified the victim, whose whereabouts had remained unknown since the accident that killed at least 69 people and injured dozens more.

According to the EFE news agency, the Mexican Foreign Ministry did not publicly disclose the victim’s name or provide additional details about the circumstances of the death.

Mexico Confirms Identification of Mexican Killed in Spain Train Crash

The SRE said in a statement that it had received official confirmation from Spanish authorities following search and identification efforts after the deadly collision.

The ministry expressed particular gratitude to Spain’s Civil Guard for its participation in efforts to locate and identify people reported missing after the accident.

The confirmation allowed Mexican consular officials to continue assisting the victim’s relatives, who had traveled to Spain following the train crash.