2026 Midterm Election Polls Forecast Republican Defeat, Complicating Trump’s Future in Congress
Posted on 11/02/26 at 23:00
- 2026 midterm election polls show Democrats lead in several Senate races in traditionally Republican states.
- Republicans face voter concerns over the economy and rising prices.
- More than 54 million Americans have already voted early.
The latest 2026 midterm election polls show a challenging electoral landscape for Republicans and President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's November 3 elections, with Democrats leading in several competitive congressional races.
According to the EFE news agency, recent surveys show Democratic candidates ahead even in traditionally Republican states, raising questions about the balance of power in Congress during the second half of Trump's presidency.
Democrats Lead in Key Republican-Held Senate Races
The latest New York Times/Siena Institute polls show Democratic candidates leading in Senate races in Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, and Alaska, as well as in Michigan, where Democrats are defending an existing seat.
The Senate race in Iowa remains particularly close. Democrats currently hold Michigan's seat, while Republicans represent the other six states included in the surveys.
A Democratic Senate victory in Texas would be historic, as the party has not won a US Senate election in the state since 1988. In Kansas, the last Democratic Senate victory dates back to 1932.
To regain control of the Senate, Democrats would need to retain their existing seats and flip at least four Republican-held seats in an election cycle marked by record campaign spending.
Trump's Approval Rating and Economic Concerns Shape Midterms
The Republican Party faces voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living, particularly rising food and fuel prices.
These economic concerns, along with the effects of the war in Iran and Trump's approval ratings, have become prominent issues as Americans prepare to vote.
According to the New York Times/Siena surveys, only 38% of respondents across the seven states approve of Trump's job performance, even though he won five of those states by substantial margins in the 2024 presidential election.
2026 Midterm Election Forecasts: What the Models Show
Decision Desk HQ's election model estimated an 84% probability of Democratic control of the House of Representatives, five percentage points higher than the previous week's estimate.
For the Senate, the same forecasting organization estimated a 64% probability of Democratic control, an increase of seven percentage points from its earlier forecast.
However, election forecasts are not guarantees. Polling errors and differences between survey respondents and actual voters can affect the accuracy of estimates, and some previous surveys have underestimated Republican support.
The election results will ultimately be determined by the ballots cast and counted after polls close on Tuesday.
Early Voting in the 2026 Midterms Surpasses Previous Record
The November 3 elections include contests for 35 Senate seats, all 435 House seats, more than 30 governorships, and numerous state and local offices.
Voter participation has also been substantial. According to the University of Florida Election Lab, more than 54.8 million Americans have cast early ballots, either in person or by mail.
That figure exceeds the approximately 45.9 million early ballots cast in the 2022 midterm elections. However, early voting totals alone do not indicate which political party will benefit.
With congressional control at stake, the outcome of these elections will determine the political balance in Washington and influence Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.