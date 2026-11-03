2026 midterm election polls show Democrats lead in several Senate races in traditionally Republican states.

Republicans face voter concerns over the economy and rising prices.

More than 54 million Americans have already voted early.

The latest 2026 midterm election polls show a challenging electoral landscape for Republicans and President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's November 3 elections, with Democrats leading in several competitive congressional races.

According to the EFE news agency, recent surveys show Democratic candidates ahead even in traditionally Republican states, raising questions about the balance of power in Congress during the second half of Trump's presidency.

Democrats Lead in Key Republican-Held Senate Races

The latest New York Times/Siena Institute polls show Democratic candidates leading in Senate races in Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, and Alaska, as well as in Michigan, where Democrats are defending an existing seat.

The Senate race in Iowa remains particularly close. Democrats currently hold Michigan's seat, while Republicans represent the other six states included in the surveys.

A Democratic Senate victory in Texas would be historic, as the party has not won a US Senate election in the state since 1988. In Kansas, the last Democratic Senate victory dates back to 1932.

To regain control of the Senate, Democrats would need to retain their existing seats and flip at least four Republican-held seats in an election cycle marked by record campaign spending.