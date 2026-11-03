Nearly 60 million voted early.

Floods forced the relocation of polling stations.

Economy and immigration worry voters.

The US midterm elections began on Tuesday, November 3, with a calm turnout and no long lines at various polling stations, although heavy rain and flooding forced the modification of some voting locations.

According to the EFE agency, nearly 60 million of the approximately 250 million Americans called to vote had already cast their ballots in advance during the previous weeks.

The voting day took place on a weekday, so many citizens went to vote before starting their professional activities or taking their children to school.

US Midterm Elections Begin: Voters Cast Ballots Early in Virginia and New York

In Arlington, Virginia, the first voters arrived at polling stations during the early hours of the day, before heading to work.

An election official explained to EFE that another peak voting time usually occurs at the end of working hours, although he highlighted the custom of voting in advance.

Clay, a History professor living in Arlington, assured that he decided to participate to "curb" the Republican Party, defend personal freedoms, and give voice to ordinary people.

In New York, the electoral activity coincided with the usual movement of workers and candidates who took advantage of the last hours to continue their campaigns.

Jesús Javier Barres, an architect consulted by EFE, explained that he will especially follow the contests in other states.

"What I'm most excited to see are the big contests: Texas, Michigan...", he stated.