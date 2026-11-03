US Elections Begin Without Long Lines, But Rain Forces Voting Center Changes
Posted on 11/03/26 at 17:31
- Nearly 60 million voted early.
- Floods forced the relocation of polling stations.
- Economy and immigration worry voters.
The US midterm elections began on Tuesday, November 3, with a calm turnout and no long lines at various polling stations, although heavy rain and flooding forced the modification of some voting locations.
According to the EFE agency, nearly 60 million of the approximately 250 million Americans called to vote had already cast their ballots in advance during the previous weeks.
The voting day took place on a weekday, so many citizens went to vote before starting their professional activities or taking their children to school.
US Midterm Elections Begin: Voters Cast Ballots Early in Virginia and New York
In Arlington, Virginia, the first voters arrived at polling stations during the early hours of the day, before heading to work.
An election official explained to EFE that another peak voting time usually occurs at the end of working hours, although he highlighted the custom of voting in advance.
Clay, a History professor living in Arlington, assured that he decided to participate to "curb" the Republican Party, defend personal freedoms, and give voice to ordinary people.
In New York, the electoral activity coincided with the usual movement of workers and candidates who took advantage of the last hours to continue their campaigns.
Jesús Javier Barres, an architect consulted by EFE, explained that he will especially follow the contests in other states.
"What I'm most excited to see are the big contests: Texas, Michigan...", he stated.
Rain and Flooding Affect Polling Stations in Florida
The intense precipitation recorded in Florida over the past few days caused flooding that forced the relocation of approximately 20 polling stations in at least eight counties.
Among the affected areas are Broward and Palm Beach, located in the southern part of the state, according to information gathered by EFE.
In Miami, the weather improved after a rainy morning, which favored a greater presence of citizens at polling stations.
Among them was Eliezer Díaz de Villegas, an airport worker of Cuban origin, who participated for the first time in US elections after obtaining citizenship a year ago.
"I want to exercise my right," he told EFE.
Immigration and deportations concern Miami voters
Cristian Arencibia, a computer engineer interviewed by EFE, expressed his concern about deportations and asked for help for those he considers unfairly affected by migration policies.
He also questioned that foreign policy occupies a large part of the public debate while, in his perception, the country's internal problems receive less attention.
Regarding Cuba, Arencibia expressed skepticism about the electoral promises related to the island.
"I think that's a topic that comes up every four years," he said.
US Midterm Elections Begin: Gasoline Prices Influence Voting in Arizona
In Tucson, Arizona, Diana Santiago went to the polls early because she considers it necessary to transform the country's current situation.
The voter explained that one of her main concerns is the cost of living, particularly the rising cost of gasoline and its consequences for family economies.
"It's not enough for anything," she told EFE, describing the economic difficulties she faces.
The midterm elections are taking place amid discontent over inflation and the consequences of the Iran war, factors that have affected President Donald Trump's popularity.
The day is considered a political evaluation of his Administration, and the results will determine the legislative course of the US over the next two years.
Source: EFE agency, November 3, 2026. Reports from New York, Miami, Arlington, and Tucson.