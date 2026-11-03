Just hours before the elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, two issues, immigration and economy, are vying for the Latino vote. This became clear in the debate broadcast by Univision on Sunday, November 1, and published by N+, featuring two Democratic and two Republican panelists.

Participants included Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Luis Miranda Jr. for the Democrats, and Mayra Flores and Alfonso Aguilar for the Republicans.

The moderator noted that immigration stirs emotions, but according to polls, the economy is the top concern for the Hispanic population.

Aguilar believes the Democrats will likely win the House but not the Senate; Mucarsel-Powell calls the election a «referendum against the president».

Why it matters: according to USA Today and the Texas Politics Project, Trump won 55% of the Latino vote in Texas in 2024, a record for a Republican candidate. The same information indicates that support has decreased due to the cost of living and the enforcement of immigration laws, the two topics of the debate.

The Economy, the Top Priority

Miranda, a political strategist and president of the Latino Victory Fund, argued that voters decide based on multiple issues at once. He acknowledged that many trust Republicans more on security, but added that immigration, the price «of eggs», shopping, gas, and the war in Iran also weigh on their decisions.

According to Miranda, only 24% of Latinos support Trump. He also cited a Pew poll, which found that 73% of Latino Democrats are enthusiastic about voting. These figures are from the panelists and have not been verified by this media outlet.

Immigration, the Most Divisive Issue

Mucarsel-Powell, a former Democratic congresswoman from Florida, accused the government of intimidating Latino communities and separating families.

Flores, a former Republican congresswoman from Texas, blamed the Biden administration for allowing «millions of people» to cross the border illegally, leading to mass deportations. She also stated that Hispanics should remember that Barack Obama deported more immigrants than any other president.

Aguilar, former head of the Office of Citizenship in the George W. Bush administration, called for nuance: «We are not a monolithic group, and on immigration, we have different viewpoints». He cited a University of Houston poll, which found that Latinos in rural southern Texas favor Paxton and Abbott by a wide margin.