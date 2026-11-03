Voting machines rejected ballots in Westchester.

Authorities promise to count all votes.

Key district faces a crucial election.

Voting machine failures. Voting machines in New York presented failures this Tuesday, November 3, in electoral centers in the county of Westchester, where some voters had to deposit their ballots in emergency bags because the equipment did not accept them.

The incident occurred during the U.S. midterm elections and generated concern among voters in an area that includes part of the 17th congressional district, considered important for defining control of the House of Representatives.

According to the EFE agency, local authorities assured that they were working to solve the problem and guarantee that all votes would be counted.

Voting Machine Failures: What Happened with Voting Machines in Westchester?

The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) initially reported that the difficulties were related to the thickness of the paper used in the ballots, which prevented the equipment from accepting them.

However, it later modified its statement and eliminated that explanation, according to a report by Gothamist, cited by EFE.

Facing the failures, some citizens received instructions to place their ballots in bags intended for emergency situations, while authorities tried to restore the equipment's functioning.

County Executive Ken Jenkins offered apologies on behalf of the Board of Elections and asked citizens to remain in line to exercise their right to vote.