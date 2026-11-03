Voting Machine Failures in New York Spark Concern in Key Congressional District
Posted on 11/03/26 at 17:30
- Voting machines rejected ballots in Westchester.
- Authorities promise to count all votes.
- Key district faces a crucial election.
Voting machine failures. Voting machines in New York presented failures this Tuesday, November 3, in electoral centers in the county of Westchester, where some voters had to deposit their ballots in emergency bags because the equipment did not accept them.
The incident occurred during the U.S. midterm elections and generated concern among voters in an area that includes part of the 17th congressional district, considered important for defining control of the House of Representatives.
According to the EFE agency, local authorities assured that they were working to solve the problem and guarantee that all votes would be counted.
Voting Machine Failures: What Happened with Voting Machines in Westchester?
The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) initially reported that the difficulties were related to the thickness of the paper used in the ballots, which prevented the equipment from accepting them.
However, it later modified its statement and eliminated that explanation, according to a report by Gothamist, cited by EFE.
Facing the failures, some citizens received instructions to place their ballots in bags intended for emergency situations, while authorities tried to restore the equipment's functioning.
County Executive Ken Jenkins offered apologies on behalf of the Board of Elections and asked citizens to remain in line to exercise their right to vote.
Authorities Promise That All Votes Will Be Counted
Jenkins assured that measures were being taken to resolve the difficulties as soon as possible and guarantee that the ballots deposited through the emergency procedure would be counted.
Additionally, he demanded an investigation to determine what caused the failures and ordered the intervention of county officials, including representatives from the legal department.
According to Gothamist, these officials received instructions to supervise the electoral process and verify that citizens could vote without interference.
New York Attorney General Letitia James also spoke out about the incident and asked voters not to abandon the polling stations.
"The polls are open and your vote will still be valid," James stated on her X account, according to EFE.
The official explained that the Board of Elections was addressing technical problems with ballot scanners at certain centers and that her office was monitoring the situation.
Voters Express Distrust Due to Failures
The incident provoked unease among some voters, especially when they were instructed to deposit their ballots in bags instead of inserting them directly into the machines.
Karina de la Rosa, one of the affected voters, expressed her concern to Gothamist about possible political interference during the electoral day.
"We're already hearing that the Republicans, you know, want to interfere with what's happening now because there's going to be a blue tsunami, or so they say," she commented.
Her statement reflects an individual concern and does not constitute evidence that the failures were deliberately caused or related to any party.
Voting Machine Failures: Why Is New York's 17th District Important?
Part of Westchester belongs to the 17th congressional district, where Republican Representative Mike Lawler is seeking re-election against Democratic candidate Cait Conley.
This contest is among the disputes that could influence control of the House of Representatives, currently under Republican majority.
Both Lawler and Conley asked citizens to remain in line and cast their vote, despite the problems registered.
As the electoral day continues, authorities insist that the votes will still be valid and that they are working to guarantee their correct counting.
Sources: EFE agency, November 3, 2026; Gothamist newspaper, cited by EFE; statements by Ken Jenkins and Letitia James.