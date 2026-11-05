Abdul El-Sayed, a 42-year-old Democrat, won Michigan Senate race and will become the first Muslim senator in American history, according to projections by CNN and the Associated Press (AP) reported by EFE. He defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

El-Sayed defeated Rogers and will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

His platform combines Medicare for All, campaign finance reform, and opposition to US military aid to Israel.

Rogers campaigned on tax cuts, manufacturing, and his ties to Trump, while the race was marked by contentious attacks.

Why it matters: The election of a progressive Muslim candidate in a key battleground state marks a historic first for the US Senate and highlights the influence of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, associated with Senator Bernie Sanders. According to The Guardian, El-Sayed’s victory also contributes to the Democrats’ newly secured Senate majority.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan’s First Muslim Senator-Elect?

A physician, epidemiologist, and former public health official, El-Sayed has described himself as one of the «most unlikely» candidates. Here is his background:

Age: 42.

42. Born: October 31, 1984, in Michigan.

October 31, 1984, in Michigan. Profession: Physician and epidemiologist.

Physician and epidemiologist. Previous positions: Director of the Detroit Health Department and head of Wayne County’s Health and Human Services Department.

Director of the Detroit Health Department and head of Wayne County’s Health and Human Services Department. Political party: Democratic Party.

Democratic Party. Predecessor: Gary Peters.

According to El Mundo, El-Sayed was raised by his father, Mohamed El-Sayed, an Egyptian engineer who immigrated to the United States to pursue a doctorate at Wayne State University in Detroit, and his stepmother, Jackie, also an engineer. At 30, he became director of the Detroit Health Department. He later led Wayne County’s Health and Human Services Department, leaving the position in April 2025 to campaign for the Senate. According to Europa Press, he also served as a national representative for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Senate Campaign Was Fiercely Contested

El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination in August after defeating Representative Haley Stevens in the primary. According to Europa Press, Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at a religious event in Detroit shortly before the election and was subsequently expelled from the Michigan Democratic Party.

During the final stretch of the campaign, El-Sayed faced attacks from Donald Trump that critics described as Islamophobic, according to El Mundo. Trump suggested that a metal detector should be installed at the Senate if El-Sayed won. The Democratic candidate responded: «I’ll go through a metal detector if you undergo a lie detector test.» The Guardian also reported that Trump and Republican allies made attacks targeting El-Sayed’s Muslim faith.