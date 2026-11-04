Trump acknowledges electoral impact of conflict.

Vance directly blames the war.

Democrats will control both chambers of Congress

Trump reacts to election defeat. U.S. President Donald Trump recognized on Wednesday, November 4, that the war with Iran contributed to the resounding Republican defeat in the midterm elections, due to the increase in fuel prices.

However, he assured that he would order the attacks against the Islamic Republic again if he had to make that decision again, according to a report by the EFE news agency.

«But, at the same time, if I had to do it again, I would do it again, because, in the long run, it’s the only solution. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,» he stated.

Trump Reacts to Election Defeat: Admits War Raised Gas Prices

These statements came after Vice President JD Vance directly blamed the conflict for the election results that left Republicans without control of Congress.

Trump acknowledged that Vance’s criticism was «largely true,» pointing out that the war «caused a slight increase in gas prices.»

The United States and Israel launched joint attacks against Iran on February 28, on Trump’s orders, triggering a conflict that remains open eight months later.

The war has also affected trade traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for international oil transport.