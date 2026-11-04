Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, but Says He’d Attack Again
Posted on 11/04/26 at 18:55
- Trump acknowledges electoral impact of conflict.
- Vance directly blames the war.
- Democrats will control both chambers of Congress
Trump reacts to election defeat. U.S. President Donald Trump recognized on Wednesday, November 4, that the war with Iran contributed to the resounding Republican defeat in the midterm elections, due to the increase in fuel prices.
However, he assured that he would order the attacks against the Islamic Republic again if he had to make that decision again, according to a report by the EFE news agency.
«But, at the same time, if I had to do it again, I would do it again, because, in the long run, it’s the only solution. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,» he stated.
Trump Reacts to Election Defeat: Admits War Raised Gas Prices
These statements came after Vice President JD Vance directly blamed the conflict for the election results that left Republicans without control of Congress.
Trump acknowledged that Vance’s criticism was «largely true,» pointing out that the war «caused a slight increase in gas prices.»
The United States and Israel launched joint attacks against Iran on February 28, on Trump’s orders, triggering a conflict that remains open eight months later.
The war has also affected trade traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for international oil transport.
JD Vance Blames Conflict for Defeat
Vice President Vance was more forceful in analyzing the results of the legislative elections, which gave Democrats large majorities in both chambers.
«The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,» Vance wrote on his X account.
The defeat complicates the remaining two years of Trump’s term, as he will face a Congress controlled by the opposition.
The result also reflects voter discontent with inflation and high gas prices, factors that marked the election campaign.
Trump Rules Out Impeachment Proceedings Led by Democrats
After losing control of Congress, Trump was questioned about the possibility of facing a new impeachment trial.
The president assured that he does not consider it likely that Democrats will push for the procedure, as he believes it would severely harm their own party.
«I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did. Because, an impeachment without cause?» he stated before journalists at the White House.
Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, has not committed to promoting a process against the president.
In September, he told ABC News that Democrats «have not ruled out anything, but neither have we taken anything for granted.»
During his first term, Trump faced two impeachment trials approved by the House of Representatives, although neither ended in a Senate conviction.
Trump Reacts to Election Defeat: Reappears After Defeat to Show Off White House Work
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Trump reappeared in public on Wednesday to show the progress of the new ballroom construction at the White House.
During the tour, accompanied by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, he thanked the workers and defended the reforms to the presidential building.
«They criticize me and ask why I’m renovating the White House. Well, because the White House is the symbol of the United States and has to be perfect,» he said.
The opposition has questioned these works, considering that the president has devoted too much attention to the renovations while citizens face economic difficulties.
Source: EFE news agency, Washington, November 4, 2026. Compiled information from three dispatches on the war with Iran, the Republican defeat, the possible impeachment, and the White House renovations.