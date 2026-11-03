White House spreads messages against communists.

Official posts praise President Trump.

Hatch Act limits partisan political activities.

White House election message. The White House disseminated messages against «communists» on Tuesday, November 3, during the US midterm election, accompanied by images of President Donald Trump and posts highlighting his administration’s achievements.

«You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both,» states one of the messages published on the official US government accounts, according to the EFE news agency.

Social media activity began early in the day with calls to vote and continued with posts contrasting Trump’s and the Republicans’ positions with those of their Democratic opponents.

White House Election Message Uses Social Media to Support Trump

Among the messages disseminated on social media are expressions such as «The president who works the most for the American people» and «The US is going to win,» accompanied by content favorable to the president.

The administration also shared a comparative table attributing «common sense» to Trump and the Republican Party, while identifying Democrats as «communists.»

These posts come during an election day in which Americans are voting to renew Congress, putting attention on the legal restrictions on partisan activity by federal officials.

According to EFE, the use of official accounts to disseminate politically charged messages once again raises debate about the limits established by US legislation.