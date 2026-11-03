White House Launches Message Against «Communists» on US Election Day
Posted on 11/03/26 at 18:00
- White House spreads messages against communists.
- Official posts praise President Trump.
- Hatch Act limits partisan political activities.
White House election message. The White House disseminated messages against «communists» on Tuesday, November 3, during the US midterm election, accompanied by images of President Donald Trump and posts highlighting his administration’s achievements.
«You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both,» states one of the messages published on the official US government accounts, according to the EFE news agency.
Social media activity began early in the day with calls to vote and continued with posts contrasting Trump’s and the Republicans’ positions with those of their Democratic opponents.
White House Election Message Uses Social Media to Support Trump
Among the messages disseminated on social media are expressions such as «The president who works the most for the American people» and «The US is going to win,» accompanied by content favorable to the president.
The administration also shared a comparative table attributing «common sense» to Trump and the Republican Party, while identifying Democrats as «communists.»
These posts come during an election day in which Americans are voting to renew Congress, putting attention on the legal restrictions on partisan activity by federal officials.
According to EFE, the use of official accounts to disseminate politically charged messages once again raises debate about the limits established by US legislation.
What Does the Hatch Act Establish About Political Activity?
The Hatch Act, passed in 1939, sets restrictions on the participation in partisan political activities of certain federal executive branch employees.
Its goal is to limit the use of government functions and resources to favor or harm parties and candidates during electoral processes.
However, the legislation contemplates exceptions for the president and the vice president, so its application depends on who carries out the activities and the specific circumstances.
The EFE report does not mention an official determination that the White House posts during this election day constitute a violation.
White House Election Message: The Precedent During the Joe Biden Administration
The application of the Hatch Act also generated controversy during Joe Biden’s presidency, from 2021 to 2025.
Karine Jean-Pierre, then White House press secretary, resorted to this legislation on several occasions to avoid answering electoral questions from the presidential podium during the 2022 legislative campaign.
Despite these precautions, the Office of Special Counsel later considered that Jean-Pierre had made «references to generate opposition to Republican candidates.»
The finding came after she used the term MAGA, corresponding to Trump’s political movement, to refer to certain Republicans during her press conferences.
However, the office decided not to recommend sanctions, a measure that, according to EFE, is rare in the application of this legislation.
Trump Boasts About Economic, Migration, and Security Results
In addition to electoral messages, the White House published statements about the results of the presidential administration, especially in economic, migration, and public security matters.
«Personal incomes are at historic highs. Our border is secure. Violent crimes are at historic lows,» the administration stated on social media.
The post added that Trump is achieving concrete results in priority policies and maintained that the country is regaining its greatness.
These statements correspond to the official position of the administration, and the EFE report does not present independent data to verify each mentioned indicator.
The intense digital activity of the White House during the election once again puts on the table the debate about institutional communication and its limits in the face of partisan political promotion.
Source: EFE news agency, Washington, November 3, 2026. Posts from the White House’s official social media accounts and background on the Hatch Act.