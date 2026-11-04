«DHS Will Find You»: National Security Chief Threatens to Prosecute Non-Citizens Who Vote in U.S.
Posted on 11/03/26 at 20:36
Secretary Marwayne Mullin warned that the Government will prosecute those who vote illegally, but denied that ICE is monitoring polling stations.
U.S. National Security Secretary Marwayne Mullin threatened on Tuesday to pursue and prosecute non-citizens who vote illegally in elections.
– Why it matters: The warning reinforces Donald Trump’s discourse on immigrant voting, as courts block measures that could affect American voters.
Non-Citizen Voting: DHS Threatens to Pursue
ICE threatens to detain non-citizen voters on election day
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— CiberCuba – Noticias de Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) November 3, 2026
Mullin posted on X a message addressed to those participating in elections without meeting the legal requirements to vote.
“If you vote illegally in this country (…) the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will find you, will go after you, and you will be prosecuted with the full weight of the law”, he wrote.
The statement coincides with Trump’s accusations about the alleged participation of non-citizen immigrants in elections.
However, the official’s warning was not accompanied by figures demonstrating widespread participation of non-citizens in voting.
– The fact: Federal legislation prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, although some jurisdictions allow their participation in certain local elections.
ICE Is Not Deployed at Polling Stations
If you vote illegally, we will find you.
Illegal voter registration and illegal voting carry significant penalties of up to 5 years in prison and $250,000 maximum fine. Even if you have lawful immigration status—noncitizens who illegally vote are subject to deportation.
Only Americans should decide American elections.
— Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 3, 2026
After his post, Mullin assured reporters at the White House that ICE agents were not sent to polling stations.
The secretary explained that DHS would only have a presence in those places if a security threat arose that required their intervention.
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He also rejected that the agency was trying to intimidate voters or keep agents near polling sites.
His statements aim to establish a difference between pursuing possible electoral crimes and deploying immigration agents during the election day.
– The limit: Mullin denied an ICE deployment at polling stations. His message does not constitute, by itself, the announcement of a specific operation.
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Over 20,000 Ballots in California
The warning comes after the Supreme Court rejected on Monday an urgent petition from the Trump administration related to approximately 20,000 ballots in California.
The Administration intended to separate those votes to verify the citizenship of their holders before including them in the electoral count.
Lower courts had already rejected the request due to doubts about the reliability of the federal records used to identify possible non-citizens.
They also warned about the risk of preventing legally eligible American citizens from exercising their right to vote.
– The process: The Supreme Court rejected the petition without offering public explanations. The decision does not demonstrate that the ballots corresponded to non-citizen individuals.
Trump Insists on Toughening Voting Requirements
Before the elections, Trump also promoted a legislative proposal to require documents proving American citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.
The initiative is part of his efforts to strengthen electoral controls, although requiring identification and proving citizenship are different requirements.
According to the information provided, 36 states already required some type of identification to vote, but that does not necessarily mean presenting proof of citizenship.
What’s next: The DHS maintains its warning about possible prosecutions for illegal voting, while electoral authorities must respect judicial decisions and protect the right of eligible voters.