Secretary Marwayne Mullin warned that the Government will prosecute those who vote illegally, but denied that ICE is monitoring polling stations.

U.S. National Security Secretary Marwayne Mullin threatened on Tuesday to pursue and prosecute non-citizens who vote illegally in elections.

– Why it matters: The warning reinforces Donald Trump’s discourse on immigrant voting, as courts block measures that could affect American voters.

Non-Citizen Voting: DHS Threatens to Pursue

ICE threatens to detain non-citizen voters on election day More information in the first comment 👇 https://t.co/kMGxptcn6H — CiberCuba – Noticias de Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) November 3, 2026

Mullin posted on X a message addressed to those participating in elections without meeting the legal requirements to vote.

“If you vote illegally in this country (…) the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will find you, will go after you, and you will be prosecuted with the full weight of the law”, he wrote.

The statement coincides with Trump’s accusations about the alleged participation of non-citizen immigrants in elections.

However, the official’s warning was not accompanied by figures demonstrating widespread participation of non-citizens in voting.

– The fact: Federal legislation prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, although some jurisdictions allow their participation in certain local elections.