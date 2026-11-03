A day before the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the Latino vote is receiving very different messages depending on the state. In Bakersfield, California, Democratic leaders and candidates are denouncing an increase in ICE raids as an attempt to intimidate Latino voters. In Peñitas, Texas, Republicans are going door-to-door, promising $5,000 if their party retains control of Congress. Critics see this as a stark contrast between fear and reward.

In California's Central Valley, according to Reuters, immigration arrests in Bakersfield rose from one per day to nearly 10 daily in mid-October, based on preliminary DHS data.

In southern Texas, Republicans are repeating Trump's promise of $5,000 for adult citizens if the party wins the House and Senate. Trump has not explained how Congress would approve this.

The White House claims that its agenda has made Hispanics "more prosperous and safer." The DHS declined to comment on the operations in California and did not respond to accusations of intimidation.

Why it matters: both states have tight contests in predominantly Latino districts that could help decide control of the House of Representatives. Critics argue that the federal government is approaching Hispanics differently depending on the state, while the White House defends its agenda towards this community.

California: Raids and Accusations of Intimidation

According to Reuters (October 31, from Bakersfield), federal immigration agents have been deployed in the Central Valley in recent weeks, causing fear in Latino communities and accusations of voter intimidation. An internal email seen by Reuters shows that the increase in operations was announced to agents in early October. A U.S. official, who spoke anonymously, told the agency that the White House ordered it.

Unlike previous operations in Minneapolis or Chicago, with hundreds of armed and masked agents, this involves small groups moving from town to town in this agricultural region. The United Farm Workers union said it is aware of hundreds of farmworkers detained in recent weeks. In Wasco, a town of 26,000 inhabitants, ICE arrested at least seven people in a few days.

Democratic candidate Randy Villegas, who is running against Republican David Valadao in District 22, said the arrests are a "very clear attempt to intimidate our communities before this election." This is an accusation, and the DHS has not responded to it.

According to the Los Angeles Times (October 14), in Fresno, Councilman Miguel Arias said that school attendance and worker attendance in fields and packing plants have decreased. In Kerman, Mayor Maria Pacheco confronted ICE agents during detentions. KBAK reported on October 10 that, according to the Washington Examiner, ICE's "Operation California Safe" would last 45 days.

Texas: The $5,000 Promise at the Door

Trump repeated the promise on November 1: "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I will give every adult citizen in the United States $5,000." He said it would cost around $1 trillion and that the only requirement is that the money be spent in the United States. He has not explained how Congress would approve this. Critics see the offer as an incentive to vote Republican.