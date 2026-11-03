Latino Vote: Fear in California and $5,000 Promise in Texas
Posted on 11/03/26 at 11:24
A day before the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the Latino vote is receiving very different messages depending on the state. In Bakersfield, California, Democratic leaders and candidates are denouncing an increase in ICE raids as an attempt to intimidate Latino voters. In Peñitas, Texas, Republicans are going door-to-door, promising $5,000 if their party retains control of Congress. Critics see this as a stark contrast between fear and reward.
- In California's Central Valley, according to Reuters, immigration arrests in Bakersfield rose from one per day to nearly 10 daily in mid-October, based on preliminary DHS data.
- In southern Texas, Republicans are repeating Trump's promise of $5,000 for adult citizens if the party wins the House and Senate. Trump has not explained how Congress would approve this.
- The White House claims that its agenda has made Hispanics "more prosperous and safer." The DHS declined to comment on the operations in California and did not respond to accusations of intimidation.
Why it matters: both states have tight contests in predominantly Latino districts that could help decide control of the House of Representatives. Critics argue that the federal government is approaching Hispanics differently depending on the state, while the White House defends its agenda towards this community.
California: Raids and Accusations of Intimidation
According to Reuters (October 31, from Bakersfield), federal immigration agents have been deployed in the Central Valley in recent weeks, causing fear in Latino communities and accusations of voter intimidation. An internal email seen by Reuters shows that the increase in operations was announced to agents in early October. A U.S. official, who spoke anonymously, told the agency that the White House ordered it.
Unlike previous operations in Minneapolis or Chicago, with hundreds of armed and masked agents, this involves small groups moving from town to town in this agricultural region. The United Farm Workers union said it is aware of hundreds of farmworkers detained in recent weeks. In Wasco, a town of 26,000 inhabitants, ICE arrested at least seven people in a few days.
Democratic candidate Randy Villegas, who is running against Republican David Valadao in District 22, said the arrests are a "very clear attempt to intimidate our communities before this election." This is an accusation, and the DHS has not responded to it.
According to the Los Angeles Times (October 14), in Fresno, Councilman Miguel Arias said that school attendance and worker attendance in fields and packing plants have decreased. In Kerman, Mayor Maria Pacheco confronted ICE agents during detentions. KBAK reported on October 10 that, according to the Washington Examiner, ICE's "Operation California Safe" would last 45 days.
Texas: The $5,000 Promise at the Door
Trump repeated the promise on November 1: "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I will give every adult citizen in the United States $5,000." He said it would cost around $1 trillion and that the only requirement is that the money be spent in the United States. He has not explained how Congress would approve this. Critics see the offer as an incentive to vote Republican.
The Republican Party has a lot at stake among Latinos in Texas. Trump won 55% of that vote in 2024, a record for a Republican: 13 points more than in 2020 and 27 more than in 2016, according to the Texas Politics Project. According to USA Today (October 19), that support is now declining due to the cost of living, from meat to gasoline, and the increased enforcement of immigration laws.
Richard Gonzales, chairman of the Hidalgo County Democratic Party, said that "ICE is running amok, terrorizing communities and people." Republican volunteer Sylvia Cardenas, from Mission, said: "I'm a little afraid. I'm concerned about this election."
What the Government Says
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that Trump's agenda has made Hispanic Americans "more prosperous and safer" and referred questions about the operations to the DHS. The DHS declined to comment on California, citing agent safety.
About the polls, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said on September 1, according to NBC News, that ICE will only be at a polling station if there is a threat or to enforce a court order: "ICE is not there to patrol polling stations." Federal law prohibits the presence of "armed men" at a polling place. The issue has also reached the courts: a judge demands that Trump clarify his plans with ICE at the polls.
Valadao, the Republican in District 22, said in a statement that he understands "the fear and uncertainty that the enforcement of immigration laws has created for families in our communities." He asked the Trump administration to "prioritize the expulsion of people who pose a threat to public safety."
Why it Matters on Tuesday
California's 22nd District, which includes Bakersfield, is 73% Latino. Polls give a slight advantage to Villegas over Valadao, who is seeking his sixth term. Thad Kousser, co-director of the Center for Transparent and Accountable Elections at the University of California, San Diego, said: "By all metrics, this should be a very tight district. Anything that brings voters to the polls or keeps them away could matter."
In Texas, polls show Democrats leading in the 34th, 15th, and 28th districts in the Rio Grande Valley. In the 15th, Democratic candidate Bobby Pulido, a Tejano singer, is ahead of Republican Monica De La Cruz. In state contests, FiftyPlusOne averages give James Talarico (D) 49.2% versus 46.5% for Ken Paxton (R) for the Senate. For governor, Greg Abbott (R) has 49.5% versus 46.8% for Gina Hinojosa (D). Texas has not elected a Democrat to a statewide office since the 1990s. If you want to see where else this electorate may weigh in, check the 8 states where the Latino vote could decide.
What You Can Do
Voting is a right of every citizen, and federal law prohibits intimidation at the polls. Anyone who sees something irregular at a polling station can report it to their county election authorities.
Sources: Reuters via The Daily News; USA Today; Los Angeles Times; NBC News. Data consulted on November 2, 2026.