Disillusionment with Trump Could Lead to Historic Republican Loss in Kansas After 94 Years
Posted on 11/02/26 at 23:30
- Democrats are seeking their first Kansas Senate victory in 94 years in the 2026 election.
- Farmers are struggling with rising fuel and production costs.
- Trump has stepped up campaigning in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall.
Dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump could contribute to a historic shift in the 2026 Kansas Senate election, where Democrats are seeking their first US Senate victory in the state since 1932. Recent polls show a competitive race ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
According to a report by Andrés Sánchez Braun for the EFE news agency, Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton holds a narrow lead over incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the traditionally conservative state.
The closely contested race has prompted Trump to visit Kansas twice in less than two weeks to campaign for Marshall and encourage Republican voter turnout.
Why Are Some Kansas Voters Dissatisfied With Trump?
Rising living costs, fuel prices, and fertilizer expenses have raised concerns across Kansas, an agriculture-dependent state where financial pressures on farmers also affect other sectors of the economy.
The economic consequences of the war with Iran and US trade tariffs have added to those concerns, creating additional challenges for Republicans ahead of the election.
Neal Allen, a political science professor at Wichita State University, told EFE that trade policies have particularly affected agricultural producers.
«When Kansas farmers are struggling, the entire economy feels the impact,» Allen explained, describing the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy.
Kansas Truck Driver Says He No Longer Recognizes Trump
Kenny, a 37-year-old truck driver interviewed by EFE at a bar in Salina, said he is now paying nearly $6 per gallon of diesel.
The higher fuel costs have placed additional financial pressure on his work in the agricultural food supply chain and changed his view of the president.
«This isn’t the Trump I voted for. I voted for the Trump of 2016,» Kenny said, adding that he opposes US involvement in the war with Iran.
He also criticized Marshall over his position on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files and said he intends to vote for Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
Epstein Files Controversy Adds to Criticism of Roger Marshall
Nathaniel Birkhead, a political science professor at Kansas State University, told EFE that dissatisfaction with Marshall stems from several issues.
«For some, it’s frustration over his vote against releasing the Epstein files,» Birkhead explained.
Other voters, he added, believe Marshall has aligned himself too closely with Trump rather than demonstrating a willingness to challenge some of the president’s decisions.
Who Is Adam Hamilton, the Democrat Challenging Roger Marshall?
Hamilton is a Methodist pastor with a history of Republican affiliation whose moderate political image may appeal to independent voters and conservatives dissatisfied with the Republican Party.
Don Haider-Markel, a professor at the University of Kansas, told EFE that Hamilton’s religious background and political history may help him connect with voters who have traditionally been less receptive to Democratic candidates.
However, the outcome remains uncertain and will ultimately depend on voter participation and the official vote count.
Republican Voters Continue Supporting Trump and Marshall
Not all Kansas voters blame Trump for current economic conditions. Catheryn Seaton, who recently closed her beauty salon, told EFE that she intends to continue supporting Marshall.
«We need unity. That’s what made this country great,» Seaton said, calling for politics focused on policy proposals rather than confrontation.
Kansas has not supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, underscoring the state’s longstanding Republican voting history as both parties contest its Senate seat.
Source: EFE news agency. Report by Andrés Sánchez Braun from Salina, Kansas, published November 2, 2026.