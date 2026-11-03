Democrats are seeking their first Kansas Senate victory in 94 years in the 2026 election.

Farmers are struggling with rising fuel and production costs.

Trump has stepped up campaigning in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

Dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump could contribute to a historic shift in the 2026 Kansas Senate election, where Democrats are seeking their first US Senate victory in the state since 1932. Recent polls show a competitive race ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

According to a report by Andrés Sánchez Braun for the EFE news agency, Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton holds a narrow lead over incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the traditionally conservative state.

The closely contested race has prompted Trump to visit Kansas twice in less than two weeks to campaign for Marshall and encourage Republican voter turnout.

Why Are Some Kansas Voters Dissatisfied With Trump?

Rising living costs, fuel prices, and fertilizer expenses have raised concerns across Kansas, an agriculture-dependent state where financial pressures on farmers also affect other sectors of the economy.

The economic consequences of the war with Iran and US trade tariffs have added to those concerns, creating additional challenges for Republicans ahead of the election.

Neal Allen, a political science professor at Wichita State University, told EFE that trade policies have particularly affected agricultural producers.

«When Kansas farmers are struggling, the entire economy feels the impact,» Allen explained, describing the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy.