Trump Says He Would Love to Run Again in 2028, but Constitution Bars Third Term
Posted on 11/02/26 at 22:25
- Trump expresses interest in running for a third term in 2028.
- The US Constitution prohibits a person from being elected president more than twice.
- His remarks come ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would like to run for president again in the 2028 presidential election, although he recognized that the Constitution prevents him from being elected to a third term.
During an interview with Miranda Devine for the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump expressed his desire to remain in the White House while acknowledging the constitutional restrictions.
"I would love to run again if I had the opportunity, but the wording [of the Constitution] is very strict," Trump said, according to the EFE news agency.
The interview was recorded on Friday, October 30, and released on Monday, November 2, one day before the midterm elections.
What Did Trump Say About Running for President in 2028?
Trump reiterated that he would like to seek the presidency again, although he emphasized that he still has more than two years to advance his agenda during his current term.
"I would love to run, but it's not a big deal. You know, we have more than two years left. That's a long time. A lot can be done in that period," he said.
His comments revisit a possibility he has raised on previous occasions, despite constitutional restrictions on how many times a person can be elected president.
Trump previously served as US president from 2017 to 2021 before returning to the White House in January 2025 following his victory in the November 2024 election.
Why Does the Constitution Bar Trump From a Third Presidential Term?
The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that no person may be elected president more than twice, regardless of whether those terms are consecutive.
Under the current Constitution, Trump cannot be elected president again in 2028 because he has already won two presidential elections, even though his terms were separated by four years.
The amendment explicitly states that no person shall be elected "to the office of the President more than twice," a restriction Trump acknowledged during his interview.
Trump Previously Suggested There Were Ways to Serve a Third Term
This is not the first time Trump has publicly discussed the possibility of remaining in the White House after completing his second presidential term.
On March 30, 2025, during a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump said he was "not joking" about the possibility of serving a third term.
During that interview, he also claimed that there were "ways to do it," although his latest remarks explicitly acknowledge the constitutional barrier to another presidential election victory.
Trump's Third-Term Comments Come Ahead of Midterm Elections
Trump's remarks come just hours before the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine the composition of the next US Congress.
Voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, approximately one-third of the Senate, and numerous governors and local officials.
According to EFE, recent polls indicate competitive races for Republicans, with Democratic candidates leading in several congressional contests, including in traditionally Republican states.
A New York Times/Siena Institute survey shows potential shifts in Senate races in Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska, and Michigan, while the contest in Iowa remains closely divided.
The final outcomes will depend on the votes cast and the official vote counts. The composition of the next Congress will shape the legislative environment Trump faces during the second half of his presidency.
Sources: EFE news agency, Miranda Devine's interview on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, NBC News, The New York Times/Siena Institute, and the US Constitution.