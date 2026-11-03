Trump expresses interest in running for a third term in 2028.

The US Constitution prohibits a person from being elected president more than twice.

His remarks come ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would like to run for president again in the 2028 presidential election, although he recognized that the Constitution prevents him from being elected to a third term.

During an interview with Miranda Devine for the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump expressed his desire to remain in the White House while acknowledging the constitutional restrictions.

"I would love to run again if I had the opportunity, but the wording [of the Constitution] is very strict," Trump said, according to the EFE news agency.

The interview was recorded on Friday, October 30, and released on Monday, November 2, one day before the midterm elections.

What Did Trump Say About Running for President in 2028?

Trump reiterated that he would like to seek the presidency again, although he emphasized that he still has more than two years to advance his agenda during his current term.

"I would love to run, but it's not a big deal. You know, we have more than two years left. That's a long time. A lot can be done in that period," he said.

His comments revisit a possibility he has raised on previous occasions, despite constitutional restrictions on how many times a person can be elected president.

Trump previously served as US president from 2017 to 2021 before returning to the White House in January 2025 following his victory in the November 2024 election.