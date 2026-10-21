California voter fraud arrests: Eleven lawful permanent residents were arrested

Twenty-eight green card holders face federal election-related charges.

California officials reject claims of widespread voter fraud.

Eleven lawful permanent residents were arrested in California. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday, October 19, that federal authorities arrested 11 green card holders accused of illegally registering to vote in U.S. elections.

The arrests are part of a broader federal investigation involving 28 lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders, according to the Justice Department.

The distinction is important: authorities announced 11 arrests on Monday, while a total of 28 individuals face federal charges related to alleged election violations.

According to EFE and La Opinión, the operation comes just two weeks before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

What Are the 28 Green Card Holders Accused Of?

The cases are part of an initiative called Operation Protect the Vote, a coordinated federal effort to investigate alleged election-related offenses, including fraudulent voter registration.

According to the DOJ, the defendants allegedly falsely claimed to be U.S. citizens when applying to register to vote in California.

The Justice Department alleges that the defendants knowingly provided false information under oath on their voter registration applications.

Federal prosecutors say the applications were approved and that several defendants went on to cast ballots in previous elections despite being ineligible to vote.

Although lawful permanent residents are legally authorized to live in the United States, they cannot vote in federal elections unless they first become U.S. citizens.