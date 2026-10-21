Trump repeatedly tells reporter Andrew Feinberg to be quiet.

The journalist was asking about a public golf course in Washington, D.C.

The confrontation follows other tense exchanges between Trump and reporters.

President Donald Trump clashed with the press again on Tuesday, October 20, telling journalist Andrew Feinberg to be quiet during a heated exchange in the Oval Office.

The White House correspondent for The Independent was attempting to ask a question while another reporter was speaking when Trump interrupted him with remarks directed at him personally.

«Quiet! Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?» Trump said, according to EFE’s report on the White House exchange.

During another exchange, the president warned Feinberg that he had better be careful, a remark also reported by several U.S. news outlets.

What Was The Independent Reporter Andrew Feinberg Trying to Ask Trump?

Feinberg was attempting to ask Trump about the planned renovation and closure of East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., according to coverage of the presidential exchange.

The journalist was unable to finish his question before Trump interrupted him and challenged his behavior in front of other members of the press.

According to EFE, Feinberg had raised his voice over another reporter in an attempt to ask his question.

The overlapping questions help explain how the confrontation began, although the exchange escalated when Trump directed personal remarks at the journalist.