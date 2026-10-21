Trump Tells Reporter Andrew Feinberg to Be Quiet During Heated Oval Office Exchange
Posted on 10/21/26 at 06:03
- Trump repeatedly tells reporter Andrew Feinberg to be quiet.
- The journalist was asking about a public golf course in Washington, D.C.
- The confrontation follows other tense exchanges between Trump and reporters.
President Donald Trump clashed with the press again on Tuesday, October 20, telling journalist Andrew Feinberg to be quiet during a heated exchange in the Oval Office.
The White House correspondent for The Independent was attempting to ask a question while another reporter was speaking when Trump interrupted him with remarks directed at him personally.
«Quiet! Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?» Trump said, according to EFE’s report on the White House exchange.
During another exchange, the president warned Feinberg that he had better be careful, a remark also reported by several U.S. news outlets.
What Was The Independent Reporter Andrew Feinberg Trying to Ask Trump?
Feinberg was attempting to ask Trump about the planned renovation and closure of East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., according to coverage of the presidential exchange.
The journalist was unable to finish his question before Trump interrupted him and challenged his behavior in front of other members of the press.
According to EFE, Feinberg had raised his voice over another reporter in an attempt to ask his question.
The overlapping questions help explain how the confrontation began, although the exchange escalated when Trump directed personal remarks at the journalist.
Trump’s Warning Escalates the Confrontation
At another point during the meeting, Trump said he did not know who Feinberg was and warned the journalist that he had better be careful.
The remark added tension to an appearance in which the president had already responded sharply to the correspondent on several occasions.
The confrontation drew attention to Trump’s treatment of reporters, while Feinberg’s question about the golf course went unanswered.
The exchange also highlights the distinction between the substance of a journalist’s question and the personal remarks directed at the person asking it.
Trump’s Previous Confrontations With Reporters During His Second Term
The incident follows other confrontations involving Trump and journalists since the beginning of his second term in January 2025, as documented by EFE.
In November 2025, Trump insulted Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey after she asked him about Jeffrey Epstein aboard Air Force One.
In May 2026, he called MS NOW journalist Akayla Gardner «stupid» after she questioned him about cost overruns associated with the White House ballroom project.
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Trump also made disparaging remarks toward ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce after she questioned Saudi Arabia’s crown prince about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
What Trump’s Latest Clash With the Press Shows
The confrontation with Feinberg adds to a series of exchanges in which Trump has responded to questions from journalists with personal remarks.
Each incident occurred under different circumstances. In this case, overlapping questions preceded the president’s demands for silence and his warning to the reporter.
For Latino audiences, the public interest lies in understanding both the administration’s decisions and the circumstances under which journalists question government officials.
Reviewing the full exchange and comparing reports from different outlets can provide a more complete understanding of what happened than relying solely on isolated quotes or viral video clips.
SOURCE: EFE, elpais