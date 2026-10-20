With just two weeks remaining before the 2026 midterm elections, President Donald Trump invoked the riots in France during a campaign rally in Kansas, as House Republicans highlighted their immigration record. Meanwhile, Democrats sought to shift attention toward the rising cost of living.

On Monday, October 19, 2026, Trump held a rally in Park City, Kansas, and cited the unrest in France as an example of «what’s at stake» in the election.

House Republicans cited a 95% reduction in illegal border crossings and claimed that more than 2 million migrants had been deported or had «self-deported.»

The Democratic campaign in Kansas responded that gasoline prices, healthcare costs, and corruption are the issues affecting voters.

Why it matters: Immigration and the cost of living are two major issues both parties are emphasizing in the final stretch of the campaign. Early voting has already begun in more than two dozen states, making these competing messages especially relevant to voters who have not yet cast their ballots.

Trump Cites France Riots at Kansas Rally

Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes in Park City, near Wichita, in support of Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. Marshall faces a competitive reelection race against Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist megachurch pastor. According to Reuters, Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 94 years, and Trump carried the state by 16 percentage points in 2024.

According to The Center Square, Trump pointed to the unrest in France as a warning about the stakes of the election, describing the country as being overrun by migrants, jihadists, and communists. Reuters reported that he also claimed Democrats wanted to bring similar destruction to the United States, invoking images of burning church steeples and widespread fires. Reuters noted that Trump provided no evidence to support those allegations and used the mocking nickname «Dumocrats» to refer to Democrats.

France is experiencing some of its worst civil unrest in years, according to Reuters. The protests began over rising living costs and underfunded public services before escalating into riots and looting. For additional context, read our report on the protests in France. According to The Center Square, European leaders have pointed to concerns over education funding and living costs, while Trump and other Republicans have blamed years of uncontrolled immigration.

On Monday evening, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Democratic agenda was to «extinguish Western civilization,» accusing Democrats of supporting open borders, closing energy plants, releasing criminals, and disrespecting the American flag. Protesters also interrupted the Kansas rally before being removed, and Trump alleged that they had been paid to disrupt the event. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt and Roger Marshall accompanied the president.

Republicans Highlight Trump’s Immigration Record

During a Republican Study Committee podcast, Reps. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and David Rouzer of North Carolina highlighted what they described as a 95% reduction in illegal border crossings and the deportation or voluntary departure, often called «self-deportation,» of more than 2 million migrants during Trump’s second term. The figures were cited by the lawmakers and the administration, according to The Center Square.