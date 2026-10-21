JD Vance is considering a presidential run in 2028.

He believes Trump would support his potential candidacy.

He plans to decide on his political future after the midterm elections.

Could JD Vance run for president in 2028? The vice president said Monday that he believes President Donald Trump would endorse him if he decides to seek the White House in 2028, although he acknowledged that he has not discussed a possible presidential bid with Trump.

"I think if I run, the president will endorse me," Vance told political analyst Mark Halperin during an interview for the podcast 2WAY Tonight. "I haven't talked to him about it (...) but I think I would get his endorsement," he added. The interview took place aboard the vice presidential aircraft as Vance returned from a Republican campaign rally in North Carolina.

Will JD Vance Run for President in 2028?

[caption id="attachment_1697609" align="alignnone" width="1200"] JD Vance Says Trump Would Back His 2028 Presidential Run - EFE[/caption]

Vance has declined to confirm whether he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, saying he intends to make a decision about his political future after the November midterm elections.

In June, he said he planned to discuss his family's next steps with his wife, Usha Vance, and expressed confidence that Trump would be "very understanding" of whatever decision he ultimately makes.