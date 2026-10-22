Macron Blasts Trump for Blaming Muslims for France Unrest
Posted on 10/22/26 at 10:00
French President Emmanuel Macron responded on Wednesday, October 21, to Donald Trump’s comments about the unrest shaking the European country. Macron termed the comments attributing the violence to Muslim immigrants as «unacceptable» and «stupid,» as France faces a growing social crisis.
The controversy began after Trump linked the looting and clashes to immigration and warned of a supposed religious transformation of Paris. However, the French leader rejected that interpretation and accused foreign leaders of taking advantage of internal tensions to promote their own political agendas.
Macron Confronts Trump Over Blaming Muslims in France
French President Macron blasts Trump:
There has been foreign manipulation of information afterward — that is certain.
This led to unacceptable and downright stupid comments from many people, including foreign leaders.
We have seen artificial-intelligence-generated images showing scenes that never happened in France.
People have claimed that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false.
— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 21, 2026
On October 19, Trump stated that Paris could soon become a Muslim city and linked the unrest to European migration policies. His comments came after the protests on October 17, when over half a million people demonstrated against the French government.
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The mobilizations arose from educational demands and grew with the participation of workers, unions, and farmers affected by the rising cost of living. Although some gatherings ended in looting and clashes, there is no evidence to collectively blame Muslim immigrants for the violence.
Macron Denounces Information Manipulation and Accuses Foreign Leaders
Macron hit back at Trump’s claims that migrants are tearing France apart.
https://t.co/ROrNGLSgFE
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 21, 2026
From Qatar, Macron denounced the circulation of artificial-intelligence-generated images that, he explained, showed situations that never occurred on French territory. He also rejected versions of a supposed invasion of immigrants and Islamists and maintained that those claims distort the true causes of the discontent. When a journalist asked if his criticism was specifically directed at Trump, the French leader responded: «Among others,» confirming that it included the American. The French government warned that international disinformation could aggravate tensions and offered diplomatic clarifications to avoid the spread of new unfounded accusations.
Protests in France Spark New Political Tension with the United States
The dispute occurs as the United States prepares for the November legislative elections, in which Republicans seek to maintain their influence in Congress. Trump and other Republican leaders have used the French events to defend their migration positions and warn about the possible consequences of less restrictive border policies.
Meanwhile, Macron faces internal pressure over the cost of living, fuel, and demands from students and workers who are seeking economic responses. The confrontation opens a new episode of tension between the two presidents, as France attempts to contain the unrest and respond to social demands.
Source: Efe.