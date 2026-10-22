French President Emmanuel Macron responded on Wednesday, October 21, to Donald Trump’s comments about the unrest shaking the European country. Macron termed the comments attributing the violence to Muslim immigrants as «unacceptable» and «stupid,» as France faces a growing social crisis.

The controversy began after Trump linked the looting and clashes to immigration and warned of a supposed religious transformation of Paris. However, the French leader rejected that interpretation and accused foreign leaders of taking advantage of internal tensions to promote their own political agendas.

Macron Confronts Trump Over Blaming Muslims in France

French President Macron blasts Trump: There has been foreign manipulation of information afterward — that is certain. This led to unacceptable and downright stupid comments from many people, including foreign leaders. We have seen artificial-intelligence-generated images showing scenes that never happened in France. People have claimed that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 21, 2026

On October 19, Trump stated that Paris could soon become a Muslim city and linked the unrest to European migration policies. His comments came after the protests on October 17, when over half a million people demonstrated against the French government.

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The mobilizations arose from educational demands and grew with the participation of workers, unions, and farmers affected by the rising cost of living. Although some gatherings ended in looting and clashes, there is no evidence to collectively blame Muslim immigrants for the violence.

Macron Denounces Information Manipulation and Accuses Foreign Leaders