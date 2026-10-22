Gina Hinojosa sues Greg Abbott

Secret Elon Musk emails

2026 Texas election on the spotlight

On Monday, October 19, 2026, the first day of early voting in Texas, Gina Hinojosa, an Austin-area state representative and Democratic candidate for governor, announced a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's office. She is seeking access to unredacted communications between the governor's office and billionaire Elon Musk and his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County district court and asks a judge to rule that the governor's office unlawfully denied her access to the documents.

In 2025, Abbott's office provided The Texas Newsroom with 1,374 pages of communications, most of which were redacted or completely blacked out.

Abbott's office dismissed the lawsuit as a "political stunt."

Why it matters: The lawsuit comes as early voting gets underway in Texas and places the relationship between the state government and one of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs at the center of the gubernatorial campaign. It also raises questions about transparency and access to government records.

What Gina Hinojosa Is Asking the Court to Do

Hinojosa argues that, as a state legislator, she is entitled to review confidential government records for legislative purposes under Texas public information law. She is asking the court to rule that Abbott's office unlawfully denied her request and to order access to the documents. She formally requested the records on September 29.

"The people have a right to know, and I, as their representative, have a right to see them," Hinojosa said. She also questioned whether Texas would be governed for its residents or primarily serve the interests of billionaires. Her attorney, Cris Feldman, accused the governor's office of continuing to obstruct her access to the documents, some of which had been withheld under an exemption concerning information described as "intimate and embarrassing."

Background: Nearly 1,400 Pages of Redacted Elon Musk Emails

In November 2025, Abbott's office provided The Texas Newsroom with 1,374 pages of communications involving Musk and his companies. All but approximately 200 pages were redacted or completely blacked out. The governor's office cited exemptions related to commercial confidentiality, attorney-client privilege, and internal government deliberations. The Texas Attorney General's Office supported many of those arguments for withholding information.

Gina Hinojosa Sues Abbott and His Office Responds to the Lawsuit