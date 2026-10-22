Gina Hinojosa Sues Greg Abbott Over Secret Elon Musk Emails
Posted on 10/21/26 at 21:00
- Gina Hinojosa sues Greg Abbott
- Secret Elon Musk emails
- 2026 Texas election on the spotlight
On Monday, October 19, 2026, the first day of early voting in Texas, Gina Hinojosa, an Austin-area state representative and Democratic candidate for governor, announced a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's office. She is seeking access to unredacted communications between the governor's office and billionaire Elon Musk and his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.
- The lawsuit was filed in a Travis County district court and asks a judge to rule that the governor's office unlawfully denied her access to the documents.
- In 2025, Abbott's office provided The Texas Newsroom with 1,374 pages of communications, most of which were redacted or completely blacked out.
- Abbott's office dismissed the lawsuit as a "political stunt."
Why it matters: The lawsuit comes as early voting gets underway in Texas and places the relationship between the state government and one of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs at the center of the gubernatorial campaign. It also raises questions about transparency and access to government records.
What Gina Hinojosa Is Asking the Court to Do
Hinojosa argues that, as a state legislator, she is entitled to review confidential government records for legislative purposes under Texas public information law. She is asking the court to rule that Abbott's office unlawfully denied her request and to order access to the documents. She formally requested the records on September 29.
"The people have a right to know, and I, as their representative, have a right to see them," Hinojosa said. She also questioned whether Texas would be governed for its residents or primarily serve the interests of billionaires. Her attorney, Cris Feldman, accused the governor's office of continuing to obstruct her access to the documents, some of which had been withheld under an exemption concerning information described as "intimate and embarrassing."
Background: Nearly 1,400 Pages of Redacted Elon Musk Emails
In November 2025, Abbott's office provided The Texas Newsroom with 1,374 pages of communications involving Musk and his companies. All but approximately 200 pages were redacted or completely blacked out. The governor's office cited exemptions related to commercial confidentiality, attorney-client privilege, and internal government deliberations. The Texas Attorney General's Office supported many of those arguments for withholding information.
Gina Hinojosa Sues Abbott and His Office Responds to the Lawsuit
Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, rejected the allegations, calling the lawsuit "baseless" and describing it as an act of political desperation. He accused Hinojosa of abusing her position as an outgoing state legislator to attract media attention for political purposes. Mahaleris characterized the legal action as a "political stunt."
According to NBC News, Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elon Musk's Political Donations, State Incentives, and Boca Chica
The lawsuit highlights Musk's reported contributions of approximately $366 million to Republican candidates and allied political committees, including donations benefiting Abbott, as well as state incentives awarded to SpaceX, according to NBC News. It also raises questions about the possible sale of Boca Chica State Park, near SpaceX's launch facilities outside Brownsville. According to KUT, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the proposed sale would not be considered at its November meeting.
Abbott is seeking an unprecedented fourth term as Texas governor, and recent Texas election polls indicate a competitive race. For more information about the candidates' positions, see our coverage of their proposals to address the cost of living.
How to Vote in the 2026 Texas Election
Early voting in Texas runs through October 30, with Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Voters can find polling locations and election information at VoteTexas.gov or through their county election office.
Sources: KUT / The Texas Newsroom; NBC News; CBS Austin; FOX 7 Austin. Data consulted on October 21, 2026.