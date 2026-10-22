Byron Donalds leads Florida governor race with 49% support.

David Jolly has narrowed the Republican’s lead in Florida.

Hispanic voters are also closely divided between the candidates.

The Florida governor race in 2026 is tightening. With less than two weeks remaining before the midterm elections, Republican Byron Donalds holds a narrow lead over Democrat David Jolly. However, the candidates are statistically tied within the margin of error of a new University of North Florida (UNF) poll.

The survey, released Wednesday, October 21, and cited by the EFE news agency, shows Donalds with 49% support among likely voters, compared with 47% for Jolly. Another 4% remain undecided.

The two-percentage-point gap falls within the survey’s overall margin of error of ±2.81 percentage points, meaning the results do not establish a statistically clear lead for either candidate.

Florida Governor Race: Donalds’ Lead Over Jolly Narrows

The latest results represent a shift from July, when a previous UNF poll showed Donalds leading his Democratic opponent by five percentage points.

Donalds, who has received President Donald Trump’s endorsement, is seeking to succeed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If elected, Donalds would become the first Black governor in Florida’s history.

Sean Freeder, director of UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab, attributed the narrowing gap between the candidates partly to broader national political trends associated with midterm elections.

Freeder explained that the party holding the White House often faces electoral challenges during midterm elections. He also pointed to Trump’s approval ratings, which have fallen to near-historic lows.