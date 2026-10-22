President Donald Trump announced an $8 billion relief program for American farmers to help offset record-high diesel prices. He unveiled the initiative on Monday, October 19, 2026, during a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, near Wichita. The program, called Harvest Fuel Relief, will be administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA will provide $8 billion in one-time payments during the harvest season, with no crop insurance requirement for participation.

Crop-specific payment rates will be announced in November, while the payment methodology for other eligible agricultural products will be released later.

Diesel averaged $6.276 per gallon during the week of October 19, according to the EIA, remaining above $5 for 14 consecutive weeks.

Why it matters: Diesel powers tractors, harvesters, and trucks, meaning higher fuel prices directly affect agricultural production and transportation costs. The announcement comes less than two weeks before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, adding a political dimension to a program with significant economic implications. While the assistance could ease financial pressure on farmers, its timing has also drawn attention to the administration’s political priorities, particularly in agricultural states such as Iowa and Kansas. The central question is how much relief the program will deliver and whether the timing of the announcement is connected to the approaching elections.

How Will the Harvest Fuel Relief Program Work?

According to the USDA, the payments are intended to address temporary market disruptions and rising production costs. Similar to the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, Harvest Fuel Relief will provide proportional financial support using a uniform formula designed to cover part of farmers’ estimated losses during the 2026 crop year.

The formula will consider planted acreage reported to the Farm Service Agency (FSA), production cost estimates from the USDA’s Economic Research Service, and yields and prices from the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The payments are authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter Act and will be administered by the FSA.

Specialty crop growers, fishermen, and other producers of commodities not covered under Title I are encouraged to submit information about their increased fuel costs to HarvestFuel@usda.gov.

What Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Said

Speaking alongside Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Trump promised additional support if Republicans win the upcoming elections. «When Republicans win, we will approve even more funds for our farmers,» he said, according to The Center Square.

Rollins described the program as a way to provide financial certainty during the harvest season. «This $8 billion investment will help provide certainty to our farmers during this harvest so they can continue feeding our nation,» she said.