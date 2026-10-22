Amazon seasonal jobs for 2026 are now available. The company announced Tuesday, October 20, that it plans to hire more than 300,000 workers across the United States for seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions at fulfillment centers, sorting facilities, and delivery stations.

Seasonal employees earn an average of $20 per hour, according to Amazon.

Beginning January 1, 2027, eligible seasonal workers who work at least 30 hours per week will have access to healthcare coverage from their first day of employment.

New job openings will be posted weekly from October through December, with applications available online.

Why it matters: With inflation continuing to put pressure on household budgets, seasonal employment can provide valuable additional income during the holidays. For many Latino workers seeking opportunities in the United States, understanding the pay, benefits, and application process is essential before applying.

Amazon Seasonal Jobs 2026: Pay and Benefits

According to a statement by J. Ofori Agboka, Amazon's vice president of People Experience and Technology for Global Operations, seasonal employees earn an average of $20 per hour. Full-time operations positions offer a minimum starting wage of $20 per hour, with average hourly pay approaching $24. When benefits are included, average total compensation for full-time workers exceeds $32 per hour. Amazon also announced a recent investment of more than $1.5 billion in wage increases for its U.S. operations workforce.

Healthcare plans will start at $5 per week, with copays as low as $5. Eligible seasonal employees hired before January 1, 2027, will gain access to coverage on that date, while qualifying employees hired on or after January 1 will receive coverage from their first day. Amazon also highlighted the following benefits:

A 10% discount with no spending cap on eligible purchases from Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online, plus a 20% discount at Whole Foods Market stores, effective since early October.

Day 1 Financial, a low-cost banking service offered through First Tech Federal Credit Union, scheduled to begin rolling out in late 2026 and expand in 2027.

Additional benefits for eligible employees, including a free Prime membership, prepaid tuition of up to $5,250 annually through Career Choice, a 401(k) retirement plan with company matching contributions, paid parental leave, and 24/7 mental health support.

"Our employees are at the center of everything we do," Agboka stated. The company adds that many temporary workers later move to fixed positions, trainers, or managers.

"Our employees are at the heart of everything we do," Agboka said. Amazon also noted that seasonal jobs can provide a pathway to permanent employment, with some temporary workers eventually becoming trainers, managers, or other leaders within the company.

Amazon Increases Holiday Hiring by 20% Compared With Previous Years