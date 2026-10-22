The dollar in Mexico rose on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to 18.6425 pesos, according to the FIX exchange rate determined by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This is the highest level since September 8, 2025, when the FIX was 18.6550, and the highest so far in 2026.

Why it matters: when the FIX rises, each dollar is equivalent to more pesos in the reference rate. That’s why the same amount sent can translate to more pesos for your family in Mexico, before commissions and the rate applied by each money transfer company.

Figures for the day

FIX for Wednesday, October 21: 18.6425 pesos per dollar.

pesos per dollar. FIX for Tuesday, October 20: 18.4200. The increase in one day was 22.25 cents, or 1.2%.

Previous high for 2026: 18.4930, on Friday, October 16.

Low for 2026: 16.8748, on September 4. Since then, the dollar has risen 10.5% against the peso.

2025 year-end close (December 31): 18.0012. The dollar is worth 3.6% more today.

How much your money transfers are worth today

With today’s FIX, $200 is equivalent to 3,728.50 pesos and $500 is equivalent to 9,321.25 pesos. With the FIX on October 20, $500 was 9,210 pesos, or 111.25 pesos less. With the FIX on September 4, $500 was 8,437.40 pesos, or 883.85 pesos less than today. These are calculations based on the reference rate, not what you receive when sending money.

What is the FIX?

The FIX is a reference rate determined by Banxico based on an average of wholesale foreign exchange market quotes. It is announced starting at 12:00 PM each business day and published in the Official Gazette one business day later. Banks, currency exchange houses, and money transfer companies apply their own rates and commissions.

And in Colombia?

The Representative Market Exchange Rate (TRM) in effect on Thursday, October 22, is 3,191.47 Colombian pesos per dollar. This is 27.71 pesos more than on October 21 (3,163.76), an increase of 0.9%.