US gas prices fell for the fifth consecutive week, although the decline was just 1.5 cents, bringing the national average to $4.269 per gallon. In the Midwest, however, gasoline prices rose sharply, with Ohio recording a 33.1-cent increase, while diesel prices climbed for the second straight week. The figures come from the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report released October 27, 2026, based on prices recorded Monday, October 26.

Why it matters: The national average masks significant regional differences, meaning gas prices can move in opposite directions depending on where you live. Diesel also fuels freight and delivery trucks, making its price relevant even to consumers who do not drive diesel-powered vehicles.

US Gas Prices Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

The national average price of regular gasoline declined from $4.284 per gallon on October 19 to $4.269 on October 26. Since September 21, when the average stood at $4.478, prices have fallen by a cumulative 20.9 cents, reaching their lowest level since September 7 ($4.157). However, a gallon of regular gasoline still costs $1.234 more than a year ago.

Midwest Gas Prices Move in the Opposite Direction

In the Midwest, regular gasoline averaged $4.269 per gallon, up 12.4 cents from the previous week’s $4.145. Ohio saw prices jump to $4.380 (+33.1 cents), while Cleveland reached $4.316 (+22.6 cents) and Chicago climbed to $4.897 (+19.2 cents). Outside the Midwest, prices also rose in the Rocky Mountain region, with Colorado reaching $4.458 (+18.4 cents) and Denver climbing to $4.407 (+16.3 cents).

US Diesel Prices Rise for Second Straight Week

The national average diesel price reached $6.352 per gallon, an increase of 7.6 cents from the previous week’s $6.276. This marked the second consecutive weekly increase and the highest level since September 28, although prices remained below the $6.529 recorded September 21. Diesel now costs $2.634 more per gallon than a year ago.

Regionally, diesel prices increased on the East Coast ($6.079, +9.5 cents), in the Midwest ($6.480, +12.8 cents), along the Gulf Coast ($5.951, +4.8 cents), and in the Rocky Mountain region ($6.521, +9.9 cents). Prices declined on the West Coast ($7.329, -6.5 cents) and in California ($8.155, -8.7 cents).

Gas Prices by State and Region: What Drivers Are Paying