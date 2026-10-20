Illinois School Sales Tax: Three Counties to Vote on 1% Increase

Voters in Adams, Lake, and Tazewell counties in Illinois will decide in the November 3, 2026, election whether to approve a 1% school sales tax to fund school facility improvements, safety measures, and mental health resources, according to The Center Square.

The proposal would impose a 1% countywide sales tax dedicated to school facilities and other eligible school-related expenses.

Supporters argue that visitors would pay a significant share of the tax and that the revenue could help limit property tax increases.

Opponents say the measure would place an additional burden on taxpayers and have raised concerns about the use of school resources to promote it.

Why it matters: The proposed tax could affect two major household expenses: property taxes and the sales taxes consumers pay on purchases. The debate has also raised questions about how public resources are being used to promote the ballot measures.

What Is the Illinois School Sales Tax Proposal?

The ballot measure asks voters whether to impose a 1% countywide sales tax to support school facilities, school resource officers, and mental health professionals. According to The Center Square, Morton School District 709 estimates on its website that the tax could generate approximately $22 million annually in Tazewell County.

Arguments in Favor of the Illinois School Sales Tax

Megan McCombs, a Democratic candidate for the Tazewell County Board, said she supports the proposal «100%.» She argued that it could help reduce future property tax increases because the tax would be paid not only by county residents but also by visitors who shop in Tazewell County. She also noted that residents already pay similar taxes when shopping in neighboring counties.

School districts have made similar arguments. Morton School District 709 estimates that nearly 60% of the revenue would come from visitors and commuters who live outside Tazewell County. Quincy Public Schools in Adams County estimates that approximately 60% of the revenue would come from shoppers who reside outside the county.

In Quincy, supporters have also raised the possibility of redirecting property tax revenue currently used to pay for school buildings toward the district’s education fund in the future.

Arguments Against the Proposed Sales Tax Increase