Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, is at the center of the tariff negotiations with Mexico. According to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, October 15, 2026, which cites people familiar with the conversations, his opposition to significantly cutting certain tariffs has stalled the dialogue. Officials from both countries deny this.

According to the WSJ, Lutnick is resisting significant cuts to the 25% tariff on Mexican autos and the 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, and their derivatives.

He does not lead the negotiations, which Trade Representative Jamieson Greer heads, but his Commerce Department administers these tariffs.

Officials from both governments deny that the conversations are stalled, and Mexico says that tariff relief is its priority.

Why it matters: Mexico is one of the United States’ main trading partners. Tariffs on autos, steel, and aluminum affect prices and jobs on both sides of the border, from factories in Mexico to plants and dealerships in the US.

Who is Howard Lutnick

Lutnick is a Wall Street multimillionaire who served as CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a New York-based financial firm, for decades. The company had its offices in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. In the September 11, 2001 attacks, he lost 658 employees, including his brother Gary.

After the 2024 elections, he was co-chair of Donald Trump’s transition team. Since February 2025, he has been Secretary of Commerce and has become one of the most visible voices defending the president’s tariffs.

What the Wall Street Journal says about the stall

According to the WSJ, both countries seemed close to an agreement to reduce tariffs in exchange for concessions from Mexico. One of these concessions was already on the table: Mexico had agreed to suspend its 10% tariff on imports of parts and components for vehicle assembly for five years.

The tariffs that Lutnick does not want to cut significantly were imposed for «national security» reasons and are administered by his department. The newspaper claims that his stance is in response to pressure from the US industry, particularly the aluminum industry, which warns of damage to companies and job losses.