The California minimum wage will rise to $17.40 per hour starting on Friday, January 1, 2027, according to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office (LCO) of the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). This is $0.50 more than the $16.90 currently in effect in 2026. Here’s what’s changing for you and what to do if your employer doesn’t comply.

The state minimum wage is increasing from $16.90 to $17.40 per hour and applies to most workers, including those paid by the piece.

Some cities and counties have a higher local minimum wage, and your employer must pay you that amount.

Labor laws protect all workers regardless of their immigration status.

Why it matters: for full-time workers, the increase means more income each year, and knowing the rate you’re entitled to is the best defense against wage theft.

How much more you’ll earn with the new minimum

California law adjusts the minimum wage annually based on inflation. On July 31, 2026, the Department of Finance certified the increase, and Governor Gavin Newsom then announced it. The LCO published the notice on August 13, 2026.

The calculation is simple: $0.50 x 2,080 hours = $1,040 more per year before taxes for someone working full-time.

Newsom said: «We believe that if you work hard, you deserve a decent wage». For reference, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009, so California’s will be 2.4 times higher.

Local minimum wages in 2027: they can be higher

If your city or county sets a minimum wage higher than the state’s, your employer must pay the local wage. According to the Nixon Peabody table, published on October 12, 2026, here are some of the rates for 2027: