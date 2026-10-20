Angélica Vale and her mother launch Las Angélicas podcast.

They share family stories and previously untold memories.

Vale opens up about her divorce and personal well-being.

Angélica Vale and Angélica María have teamed up to launch Las Angélicas, a podcast in which the mother-daughter duo invites audiences into their lives to share memories, personal experiences, and conversations they have rarely had in public.

Produced by Pitaya Entertainment, the weekly podcast brings together two generations of Mexican entertainment, combining humor, nostalgia, and family stories. The first two episodes are already available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

In an interview, both stars discussed their new project and the close bond that allows them to address sensitive topics, including Angélica Vale’s divorce.

What Is Las Angélicas, the New Podcast by Angélica Vale and Angélica María?

The podcast offers intimate conversations that make listeners feel as though they are sitting in the artists’ living room, hearing them reminisce about their lives and experiences.

According to Pitaya Entertainment, each episode blends current stories with memories from the career of Angélica María, affectionately known as «La Novia de México» (Mexico’s Sweetheart).

The singer shares anecdotes about celebrities she met throughout her career and the lessons she learned as both an entertainer and a mother.

Angélica Vale explained that she had long wanted to preserve those memories, particularly stories involving legendary figures such as Pedro Infante, Tin Tan, and the Soler brothers.

New episodes are released every Thursday, and the podcast also features questions submitted by listeners, which the mother-daughter duo answers during recordings.