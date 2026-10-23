A federal judge restricts election fraud investigations in nine states.

DHS investigators relied on voter lists and databases whose accuracy was questioned.

The Trump administration has an opportunity to appeal before the injunction takes effect.

A federal judge has ordered restrictions on Trump administration election fraud investigations in nine U.S. states, limiting certain field operations involving people who may be American citizens.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, October 21, and reported Thursday, came from U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, who imposed restrictions on specific election-related activities by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to the EFE news agency.

The decision follows reports that federal agents conducted interviews with registered voters using information drawn from official voter rolls and commercial databases.

Which Nine States Are Affected by the Election Fraud Ruling?

The court order restricts DHS from conducting certain "elections-related field operations and field interviews" in the following states:

California

Connecticut

Georgia

Missouri

Nevada

New York

Pennsylvania

Washington

Wisconsin

The ruling does not impose a blanket ban on federal investigations into potential election violations.

Instead, the restrictions apply to certain operations targeting individuals whom federal agents know, suspect, or should reasonably know or suspect are U.S. citizens, including investigations based solely on disputed voter-matching records.

Why Did the Federal Judge Restrict DHS Election Investigations?

In recent weeks, DHS agents have conducted field operations investigating potential cases of noncitizen voting, including interviews with people registered to vote.

Investigators relied on lists compiled from state voter registration records and commercial databases, raising concerns about whether the information accurately distinguished U.S. citizens from noncitizens.

In her ruling, Martínez-Olguín questioned the reliability of those sources, citing the risk that inaccurate information could lead federal agents to investigate eligible voters.

The judge emphasized that the plaintiffs were not arguing that all federal investigations into unlawful voting are necessarily illegal.

Rather, the court's intervention addresses concerns that the government's investigative practices could intimidate U.S. citizens and discourage participation in the electoral process.