Trump comments on possible electoral showdown in Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez and María Corina Machado take center stage

Washington promotes dialogue without setting election date.

Delcy Rodríguez and Machado. United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that it would be «interesting» if Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez and opposition leader María Corina Machado were to compete in potential elections.

«Well, that would be interesting,» he briefly replied to the press at the White House when asked if he would like to see the two politicians face off at the polls.

The Trump Administration Promotes Dialogue with Chavismo

The Trump Administration is promoting dialogue between Chavismo and a sector of the opposition led by Dinorah Figuera on various issues, including a reform of the electoral commission, although no election date has been set for the time being.

Last week, the Trump Administration lifted financial sanctions against Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, brother of Delcy Rodríguez, and Chavismo’s interlocutor in that dialogue.