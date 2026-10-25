Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado returns to Venezuela after ten months abroad, posing a challenge to the political transition.

After nearly 10 months abroad and several failed attempts to return, opposition leader María Corina Machado is back in a deeply transformed Venezuela. Nicolás Maduro is no longer in power, but Chavismo continues to govern, and Washington maintains decisive influence over the political process. What Happened Today Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado reappeared publicly on Sunday, October 25, at the Santuario de la Divina Pastora in Barquisimeto, Lara state, where supporters greeted her after nearly 10 months abroad. The international agency EFE documented the meeting with a photograph provided by the Vente Venezuela party, showing Machado surrounded by followers. The image constitutes evidence of her presence at the sanctuary, although it was facilitated by her political organization and not taken directly by an EFE photographer. Why It Matters María Corina Machado, winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize and one of the main figures of the Venezuelan opposition, confirmed her return to Venezuela on Sunday, October 25, with a message of just five words published on X: “Estoy aquí. Con ustedes” (I’m here. With you). Her return comes after nearly ten months abroad and at least seven failed attempts to enter the country. The announcement was confirmed by her political ally Edmundo González Urrutia, the opposition’s presidential candidate in the contentious 2024 elections. Source: La Prensa But the true significance of her return goes beyond her physical location. Machado is back in a country where a military operation ousted Nicolás Maduro in January 2026, but where power remains in the hands of Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, with the support of the Trump administration. The question now is whether her return will open space for a democratic transition through elections, or whether the opposition will continue to be marginalized from decisions about Venezuela’s future.

Source: AP News A Return After Months of Obstacles Machado left Venezuela in December 2025 for Norway, after months in hiding following the 2024 electoral crisis. Since then, she has engaged in international activities and attempted to return on several occasions. According to her team, at least seven attempts to enter the country by air, sea, and land were thwarted in recent months. Source: Euronews Journalist David Alandete of the Spanish newspaper ABC reported on Sunday that the return was made possible through a diplomatic operation involving several countries and Washington’s knowledge. Alandete also stated that he had consulted with President Donald Trump weeks earlier about Machado’s possible return and that Trump had expressed confidence that it could be achieved. So far, not all the details of that operation have been publicly disclosed, and there is no official US confirmation of its terms. Source: El Estímulo Initial reports suggested a possible public reappearance by Machado at the Santuario de la Divina Pastora in Lara state. However, RTVE later reported that it had confirmed her presence in Caracas. The location of her first public appearance should be treated with caution until images or direct confirmation are available. Venezuela Has Changed During Her Absence, But How Much?

When Machado left the country, Nicolás Maduro was still president. A month later, a US military intervention led to his ouster. However, the change in leadership did not result in an immediate transfer of power to the opposition that had questioned the results of the July 2024 presidential elections. Delcy Rodríguez assumed the interim presidency and has maintained control of the executive with Washington’s support. Until Sunday, no date had been set for new presidential elections. At the same time, Machado and her allies continued to demand an electoral process that would allow the country’s political future to be defined. Source: AP News This situation reveals a significant contradiction: the United States intervened militarily to remove Maduro from power but has since worked with figures from his own government. At the same time, the main opposition leaders remained outside the transition process. The US administration has prioritized economic and political stabilization. The opposition, on the other hand, insists that a democratic transition requires elections and popular legitimacy. Source: KESQ Edmundo González Also Announces His Intention to Return Machado’s return could be followed by that of Edmundo González Urrutia, who has been living outside Venezuela since September 2024. González publicly celebrated the news and announced his intention to meet with Machado soon in Venezuelan territory. The opposition leader, who claims victory in the 2024 presidential elections, believes that both should participate in the political process that will define the country’s future.